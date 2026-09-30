DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (ESRG) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 90.6043 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10577401 CODE: ESRG ISIN: LU1861137XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRG LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 444921 EQS News ID: 2407696 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 30, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)