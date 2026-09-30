Bioz, Inc.: Psychology Software Tools Builds on Early Bioz Success to Expand Access to Publication-Backed Product Evidence

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading research validation platform that helps suppliers showcase published scientific evidence and guide researchers toward confident purchasing decisions, announced that Psychology Software Tools (PST) has expanded its implementation of Bioz Badges across additional product webpages. Following strong researcher engagement during the first month of its initial two-badge implementation, PST extended immediate access to publication-backed evidence across more of its portfolio.

PST develops software and hardware that help researchers design and conduct experiments, including E-Prime stimulus presentation software . For researchers evaluating these tools, understanding how a product has been used in published studies can provide valuable context for their own experimental requirements. Bioz Badges bring this evidence directly to PST's product webpages, connecting product exploration with documented research applications.

The initial launch offered PST an opportunity to see how visitors interacted with scientific evidence during product evaluation. High engagement in the first month demonstrated researchers' interest in exploring the publications behind its products, providing a strong foundation for the broader rollout.

"It's exciting to see researchers staying on our website to explore the published work behind our products," said Gretchen Brauch , Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Psychology Software Tools. "That curiosity is exactly what we want to encourage. Bioz Badges give visitors more to discover and help us show how our tools contribute to the research that matters to them."

For PST, the expanded implementation also makes its publication record a more active part of the customer journey. Rather than requiring visitors to conduct separate literature searches, the badges place scientific evidence directly where researchers are evaluating potential tools. This supports deeper product exploration while making the research behind PST's portfolio easier to discover.

"Psychology Software Tools' strong early engagement highlights the value of making scientific evidence accessible at the point of product evaluation," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Psychology Software Tools is giving more researchers the opportunity to explore published product use and connect that evidence with their experimental needs."

With the expanded rollout, PST is strengthening the connection between its research tools and the scientific work they support, making publication-backed validation an increasingly accessible part of its online product experience.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Psychology Software Tools

Psychology Software Tools, Inc. develops software and hardware for behavioral research, assessment, and education. Its flagship E-Prime software supports computerized experiment design, stimulus presentation, and data collection with millisecond precision. PST's portfolio also includes response devices, MRI-compatible display systems, MRI simulators, and integrations for eye tracking, EEG, and fNIRS.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/psychology-software-tools-builds-on-early-bioz-success-to-expand-acce-1227201