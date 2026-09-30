The acquisition amplifies RGI's capabilities to help insurers accelerate innovation beyond the core, combining existing insurance systems with new digital, distribution and AI-enabled capabilities.

RGI, the leading provider of digital solutions for the European insurance industry, announces the acquisition of D4Next, an insurance technology company specializing in solutions that connect insurance products, distribution channels and digital processes, powered by innovative AI models.

The acquisition broadens RGI's ability to support insurers in addressing one of the key challenges facing the industry: how to accelerate business and technological innovation while progressively evolving an increasingly complex technology landscape.

Supporting the evolution of insurance at the pace of the market

As insurers continue to invest in new products, digital channels, distribution models and more intelligent processes, the ability to introduce innovation progressively, and connect new capabilities with the technologies already supporting the business, is becoming increasingly important.

With the acquisition of D4Next, RGI expands its proposition with capabilities designed to support this evolution across the insurance value chain.

"The future of insurance technology is not about choosing between core platforms and agility. It is about making the technology landscape work together to support faster business innovation," said Gianni Camisa, RGI Group CEO. "The acquisition of D4Next boosts RGI's ability to help insurers evolve their technology progressively, combining our expertise in insurance platforms with new capabilities that can accelerate innovation across digital, products and distribution.

Enabling digital distribution beyond the core

Founded in 2021 by Vito Rocca and Davide Scaravaggi, Christophe Quesne joined the company's shareholding structure in 2024 as part of the establishment of its French entity.

D4Next brings to RGI a technology platform and expertise focused on enabling insurers to bring new commercial offers and services to market with greater speed and flexibility.

Its YOGA platform acts as an intelligent layer that integrates with existing insurance systems and extends their capabilities, with a particular focus on digital distribution, channel configuration, to support commercial offer configuration across distribution channels, channel strategy management, real-time business event processing and analytics, hybrid offerings combining insurance and non-insurance products, and omni-channel interactions across mobile, phone and intermediary channels. These capabilities complement RGI's existing insurance technology proposition, broadening the ways in which the Group can support insurers as they evolve their distribution strategies and business models.

In particular, YOGA enables insurers to decouple commercial offer configuration from the underlying technical insurance product, connect different core systems and channels, and introduce new services and workflows.

YOGA is already fully integrated with RGI PASS Platform and the very positive experience of customers already running the integrated suite demonstrates the value of the joint proposition.

RGI and D4Next will further expand their cooperation in the markets already served by RGI and are already actively pursuing opportunities in France, where D4Next has an established presence.

From technology evolution to business agility

The acquisition reflects RGI's commitment to helping insurers turn technology evolution into tangible business outcomes.

By combining RGI's insurance technology expertise with D4Next's agility capabilities, the Group can help insurers connect channels and services, accelerate digital initiatives and extend their core insurance platforms with new capabilities.

YOGA also extends these capabilities with agentic AI applications that support digital interactions with customers across insurance processes such as underwriting, claims, and customer service.

"Joining RGI marks an important step in D4Next's growth. We share a common vision of how technology can help insurers accelerate business innovation, said Davide Scaravaggi D4Next's CEO, "Becoming part of RGI gives us the opportunity to contribute to a broader proposition, combining our capabilities with RGI's technology, insurance expertise and international presence.

A growing platform for the insurance market

D4Next has a team of more than 20 professionals and operates across Italy and France. Over the last three years, the company has built a customer base of 16 clients.

The acquisition further strengthens RGI's ability to support insurers across different stages of technology and business evolution, bringing together established insurance platform expertise with new capabilities for agility, digital transformation and intelligent process innovation.

About RGI

RGI is the leading European provider of insurance core platforms for the P&C, Life and Claims sectors. With hundreds of clients across dozens of countries in the EMEA region, RGI combines deep insurance and technology expertise, modular digital solutions, and a pragmatic, results-driven approach, bringing together strong local capabilities with a pan-European vision. For 40 years, RGI has been driving innovation in the insurance industry, helping insurers manage complexity, accelerate process evolution, and address digital transformation in a concrete and sustainable way.

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Contacts:

Elena Monti

marketing@rgigroup.com