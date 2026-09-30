DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (WUSG) Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 4.9978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 375000 CODE: WUSG ISIN: LU3332966XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3332966XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WUSG LEI Code: 213800S2EX2SQUNURX84 Sequence No.: 444932 EQS News ID: 2407738 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)