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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Piano Delivers Analytics to NHK, Japan's Sole National Public Broadcaster

Piano selected for established global customer base as well as commitment to data privacy and flexible data model

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piano today announced that Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), Japan's sole national public broadcaster is a new customer of Piano Analytics. Their decision to adopt Piano's platform reflects a growing recognition among established Japanese media organizations that digital audience engagement and data strategy are now essential, not optional.

Piano Analytics puts accurate, compliant behavioral data in reach of every team, not just the analysts who know SQL. Its AI-powered natural-language querying lets anyone ask a question in plain language and get an answer, no report request required. Paired with prebuilt, industry-specific data models and dashboards, that means faster answers for business users.

Piano Analytics was selected by NHK for its proven track record with public broadcasting services worldwide, as well as its robust data security and privacy protection that meets the highest global standards. In particular, Piano offers a flexible data model design that accommodates NHK's diverse needs delivering both privacy protection and analytical accuracy without compromise.

"NHK is the only public media organization in Japan and is a highly respected global brand. It is an honor to be selected by the NHK team to deliver analytics given their high standards for performance, data privacy and security. This relationship is an important step in our expansion in the Japanese market, and we look forward to delivering high-quality outcomes for NHK," said Ryo Shioya, General Manager Piano Japan.

About Piano

Piano is the digital analytics and subscription management platform that empowers businesses to understand their audience, orchestrate journeys, and grow revenue. Its market-leading subscription tools enable clients to engage, acquire and retain paying customers, while Piano Analytics delivers clean, compliant data with AI-powered insights for smarter decision-making. The company serves a global client base including the BBC, Deutsche Telekom, Crédit Agricole, Nikkei, The Telegraph, and the Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit piano.io.

Contact:
Emily Riley
914-330-1128
emily@rileystrategic.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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