Zhang Turan Returns to London as SUNCUN Completes Four-City Fashion-Week Journey

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNCUN presented its SS2027 collection, "Wen Feng Ji Meng" ("WIND & DREAM"), at London Fashion Week, completing founder Zhang Turan's decade-long trajectory from Northeast China to New York, Paris, London and Milan. The presentation marked the brand's 10th anniversary and closed its four-city fashion-week loop.





The runway presentation comprised 59 looks with flowing silhouettes, layered construction and negative space, translating the collection's wind-and-dream concept. It drew attention from international buyers and media. Having completed its second global new-product launch in London, SUNCUN plans to open a physical store in the city, bringing a new lifestyle to London while continuing to build a mature contemporary Eastern fashion system and deepen global craft collaboration.





The route began in New York in February 2019, when IMG invited him to New York Fashion Week for "Wuwei Fusheng." At 24, he was widely reported as the youngest haute couture designer to present there. Overseas coverage described his work as "a mysterious power from the East." Later that year, "Shanhai" at the Petit Palais extended the route to Paris. SUNCUN's AW2024 "Kaitian," reported by CRI, was Zhang's first London release. Seven months later, SS2025 "Bridge" at Milan Fashion Week was covered by Xinhua and reviewed by Italy's national fashion chamber.





The London collection carries that development into design. Built around the phrase "Use wind as traces, dream as messages," it treats wind as worldly movement and dream as floating life. Rather than reproduce literal landscapes or stack cultural symbols, Zhang uses flowing silhouettes, layered construction and virtual-real contrasts and negative space to translate Eastern philosophy into a contemporary wardrobe.





"The beauty of Eastern clothing is not just the style - it is the Eastern philosophy itself," Zhang said. The return completes the four-city route and shows how SUNCUN is moving intangible-heritage craft beyond one-off couture into a fashion language spanning couture and ready-to-wear.





About SUNCUN

Founded in 2015 in Shenyang, SUNCUN is a Chinese haute couture and new-Chinese-style fashion brand founded by Zhang Turan. The brand works with Chinese artisans and develops intangible-heritage embroidery, traditional fabrics, single-client tailoring and ready-to-wear through La Brocart / Chengyi Bureau and TURANZZ.

Media Contact

Tingting Li, CEO of SUNCUN

364548638@qq.com

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