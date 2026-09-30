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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 10:34 Uhr
104 Leser
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Zhang Turan Returns to London as SUNCUN Completes Four-City Fashion-Week Journey

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNCUN presented its SS2027 collection, "Wen Feng Ji Meng" ("WIND & DREAM"), at London Fashion Week, completing founder Zhang Turan's decade-long trajectory from Northeast China to New York, Paris, London and Milan. The presentation marked the brand's 10th anniversary and closed its four-city fashion-week loop.

Zhang Turan

The runway presentation comprised 59 looks with flowing silhouettes, layered construction and negative space, translating the collection's wind-and-dream concept. It drew attention from international buyers and media. Having completed its second global new-product launch in London, SUNCUN plans to open a physical store in the city, bringing a new lifestyle to London while continuing to build a mature contemporary Eastern fashion system and deepen global craft collaboration.

SUNCUN Show Looks

The route began in New York in February 2019, when IMG invited him to New York Fashion Week for "Wuwei Fusheng." At 24, he was widely reported as the youngest haute couture designer to present there. Overseas coverage described his work as "a mysterious power from the East." Later that year, "Shanhai" at the Petit Palais extended the route to Paris. SUNCUN's AW2024 "Kaitian," reported by CRI, was Zhang's first London release. Seven months later, SS2025 "Bridge" at Milan Fashion Week was covered by Xinhua and reviewed by Italy's national fashion chamber.

SUNCUN Show Looks

The London collection carries that development into design. Built around the phrase "Use wind as traces, dream as messages," it treats wind as worldly movement and dream as floating life. Rather than reproduce literal landscapes or stack cultural symbols, Zhang uses flowing silhouettes, layered construction and virtual-real contrasts and negative space to translate Eastern philosophy into a contemporary wardrobe.

SUNCUN Show Looks

"The beauty of Eastern clothing is not just the style - it is the Eastern philosophy itself," Zhang said. The return completes the four-city route and shows how SUNCUN is moving intangible-heritage craft beyond one-off couture into a fashion language spanning couture and ready-to-wear.

SUNCUN Show Looks

About SUNCUN

Founded in 2015 in Shenyang, SUNCUN is a Chinese haute couture and new-Chinese-style fashion brand founded by Zhang Turan. The brand works with Chinese artisans and develops intangible-heritage embroidery, traditional fabrics, single-client tailoring and ready-to-wear through La Brocart / Chengyi Bureau and TURANZZ.

Media Contact
Tingting Li, CEO of SUNCUN
364548638@qq.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c46be1b-f0af-434f-92a5-b419054e54d7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39d0e79c-21c0-440e-a96e-082e3c8c3e00
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6449c3c-8c1a-4658-a11e-97c5396df022
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d52c429-edbb-4ecf-b90e-6b339c79d088
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d69d5a8d-4ffa-49d2-ba22-02bbef488f67


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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