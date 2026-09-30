Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flytxt Recognised as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a global provider of Enterprise AI for subscription businesses, today announced that it has been recognised as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions.

Flytxt views this positioning as a progression from its recognition as a Niche Player in 2025, reflecting the company's continued growth and strong competitive position in the CSP AI market. It comes amid an expanding global footprint, broader coverage of AI-enabled marketing and sales use cases, and sustained investment in enterprise AI capabilities designed to drive business outcomes at scale.

"We view our inclusion in a Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third time, and our positioning as a Challenger this year, as an affirmation of our pioneering work in enterprise AI," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt. "Our vision is to move beyond Co-pilots and task automation agents by creating an AI Expertforce that combines domain intelligence with agentic execution to autonomously drive growth and marketplace efficiency for CSPs."

Flytxt's AI combines causal reasoning, counterfactual simulation and privacy-preserving federated learning. These capabilities enable it to understand the factors influencing outcomes, evaluate alternative scenarios and determine an effective course of action tailored to each CSP's business context, enterprise policies and data privacy requirements.

Through a continuous perceive-reason-act-learn cycle, Niya-X operates as an outcome-directed AI Expertforce rather than a collection of standalone task agents. It supports sales and marketing decisions across the value chain - from product and proposition design to growth marketing and continuous optimisation. By directly connecting customer and market signals with decisions and execution, Niya-X helps CSPs shorten the path from signal to outcome and adapt quickly as customer behaviour, market conditions and business priorities change.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions, Pulkit Pandey, Khurram Shahzad, September 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To know more, visit www.flytxt.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flytxt-recognised-as-a-challenger-in-the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-csp-ai-enabled-marketing-and-sales-solutions-302892819.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.