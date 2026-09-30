Ireland has approved a new package of energy grants for homes and businesses, effective Oct. 6. The measures include enhanced support for solar PV, alongside incentives for home heating decarbonization and energy retrofits. A new residential battery grant worth up to €600 ($681) is also being introduced. Ireland already offers a state-administered grant of up to €1,800 for homeowners installing residential solar panels. From Oct. 6, eligibility will be expanded to include newer homes built and occupied before 2025. Grants of up to €9,000 will also be introduced for lower-income households installing ...

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