A research team in China has analyzed the flexural behavior of thin-plate glued laminated bamboo (glubam) systems for floating PV platforms. "Glubam systems show promising potential for FPV platforms due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, low carbon footprint, and favorable balance between flexibility and bending stiffness," the researchers said. "This study investigates the flexural behavior of bolted three-layer thin-plate glubam assemblies for floating photovoltaic structures under monotonic loading." The researchers tested different glubam assemblies using four-point bending tests with ...

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