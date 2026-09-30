New AI innovations that enable broadband service providers to adopt autonomous networks and monetize their smart home offerings will be demonstrated at Network X in Vienna, Austria.

The Broadband Forum will showcase how its broadband standards are moving from theory to deployment, powering real-life use cases such as Agentic AI management, AI root cause analysis and self-managing networks.

The collaborative and multi-vendor demonstrations will highlight how service providers can convert the smart home into a revenue-driving opportunity.

"The Broadband Forum Innovation Demonstrations gives the industry a platform to collaborate, accelerate innovation, and turn complex technical progress into tangible benefits for broadband service providers as well as hardware and software vendors," said OutSys Chief Solution Officer Fabrizio Guidotti. "The demonstrations also create a valuable feedback loop that strengthens standards and helps shape the Forum's services-led broadband work through insights gained from real-world implementation."

The use cases also extend beyond AI and automation. They include giving wholesale and retail providers real-time visibility, enabling seamless onboarding of new applications through open source projects, and reducing latency in fiber networks with L4S technology.

"Customer experiences improve most when the industry aligns around shared challenges and works together to solve them," said Motive Product Director Hande Erdem. "These demonstrations are key because they drive genuine collaboration, spark innovation, and provide service providers with confidence to adopt new technologies and unlock new revenue opportunities."

Network X attendees will be able to see the following seven use case demonstrations from the Forum's Member Pavilion between October 13-15:

OB-CA 2 S (Cloud SDK) , which outlines the architecture to achieve Level 4 autonomous networks where the system independently manages the monitoring, analysis, and remediation of faults within the access domain.

, which outlines the architecture to achieve Level 4 autonomous networks where the system independently manages the monitoring, analysis, and remediation of faults within the access domain. Agentic Automated Intelligent Management , which features an end-to-end (E2E) closed-loop analysis in which the Assurance Agent acts as a "reasoning observer" for customer support teams, pinpointing root causes across domains and executing precise remediations.

, which features an end-to-end (E2E) closed-loop analysis in which the Assurance Agent acts as a "reasoning observer" for customer support teams, pinpointing root causes across domains and executing precise remediations. USP-enabled AI Root Cause Analysis applies AI techniques to identify patterns across telemetry and organizes them into structured insights that support troubleshooting workflows.

applies AI techniques to identify patterns across telemetry and organizes them into structured insights that support troubleshooting workflows. Broadband Forum Open Source in Action showcases how the Forum's Open Broadband Projects provide ready-to-deploy solutions that form the foundation for delivering measurable improvements in customer online experiences. The use case demonstrates how these open source projects enable modular and tailored applications to be deployed on residential gateways, supporting both subscriber and operator needs.

showcases how the Forum's Open Broadband Projects provide ready-to-deploy solutions that form the foundation for delivering measurable improvements in customer online experiences. The use case demonstrates how these open source projects enable modular and tailored applications to be deployed on residential gateways, supporting both subscriber and operator needs. USP Supported Open Access use case provides a set-up in which both the wholesale operator and the retail service provider have access, via USP, to a device that combines a residential gateway and ONU.

use case provides a set-up in which both the wholesale operator and the retail service provider have access, via USP, to a device that combines a residential gateway and ONU. Digital Twins for Advanced Wholesale Services uses Broadband Forum's CloudCO and Fixed Access Network Sharing standards and a digital twin-based abstraction layer to unify telemetry from access networks into a consistent, model-driven view. This enables predictive analytics, SLA assurance, and closed-loop automation.

uses Broadband Forum's CloudCO and Fixed Access Network Sharing standards and a digital twin-based abstraction layer to unify telemetry from access networks into a consistent, model-driven view. This enables predictive analytics, SLA assurance, and closed-loop automation. L4S on Passive Optical Networks with App-Aware QoE displays how service providers are using L4S technology to minimize latency and pack loss to drive experience-centric operations and boost customer loyalty.

Several of Broadband Forum's global members actively contributed to the development of the demonstrations. These included premium sponsors Motive and OutSys, alongside Airhora, Altice Labs, Beegol, Condor Technologies, Fritz!, Huawei, Incognito Software systems, Net Reply, Netsia, Nokia, QuantWiFi, Red Hat, Vantiva and UNH-IOL. Supporting service providers included AT&T, FiberCop, Orange, TIM, Türk Telekom and Vodafone.

Broadband Forum's members will also come together for four BASe workshops on the Partner Stage at Network X, highlighting how to monetize value-added services, operationalize the AI-native network, evolve multi-gigabit access networks, and assess the service provider outlook on future broadband opportunities.

For more information, visit the Broadband Forum's website: https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

About the Broadband Forum

The Broadband Forum is an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband.

As the industry-recognized center of competence, the Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software. This provides the basis for deployable solutions for the global broadband industry.

The Broadband Forum publishes interoperable standards and open software, has launched certification programs, and promotes industry education. These best practices and models can be adopted to help realize an effective broadband ecosystem that drives a thriving, services-led broadband industry based on global collaboration, open standards, and open source, maximizing value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.broadband-forum.org/. For the latest updates, follow Broadband Forum on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

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