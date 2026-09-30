Yiren Digital Ltd.: Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Later-stage delinquency rates continued to improve with 31-60 day and 61-90 day delinquency rates declining to 2.0% and 2.4% as of June 30, 2026, respectively, from 2.7% and 3.2% as of March 31, 2026.

Repeat borrowers accounted for 82% of total loans facilitated, compared with 78% in the first quarter of 2026 and 77% in the same period of 2025, reflecting the Company's continued focus on serving established borrowers.

Insurance client growth remained strong, with the number of clients increasing 281% year over year and new policies increasing 177% year over year.

Insurance brokerage revenue increased 16% year over year.

AI deployment continued to generate measurable efficiency gains across key operating functions, including lower human handling rates in asset recovery and higher autonomous resolution rates in customer operations.

On July 2, 2026, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to US$20.0 million over the following 12 months.

Second Quarter 2026 Operational Results

Credit Solution Business

Total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB6.3 billion (US$0.9 billion), representing a decrease of 29% compared to RMB8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026, and a decrease of 69% compared to RMB20.3 billion in the same period of 2025.

Average loan size was RMB11,610 during the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 3% from RMB11,991 in the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of 57% from RMB7,398 in the same period of 2025.

Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2026 was 424,489, representing a decrease of 20% compared to 531,500 in the first quarter of 2026, and a decrease of 74% compared to 1,637,912 in the same period of 2025.

Repeat borrowers' loan amount [1] accounted for 82% of total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 78% in the first quarter of 2026 and 77% in the same period of 2025.

accounted for 82% of total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 78% in the first quarter of 2026 and 77% in the same period of 2025. Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 14,667,379 as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of 1% from 14,518,023 as of March 31, 2026, and an increase of 8% from 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated was RMB15.1 billion (US$2.2 billion) as of June 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 30% from RMB21.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, and a decrease of 52% from RMB31.2 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Insurance Brokerage Business

Number of insurance clients during the second quarter of 2026 was 452,962, representing an increase of 14% from 397,854 in the first quarter of 2026, and a 281% year-over-year increase from 118,747 in the same period of 2025.

Cumulative number of insurance clients was 2,712,793 as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of 15% from 2,357,951 as of March 31, 2026, and a 61% year-over-year increase from 1,681,888 as of June 30, 2025.

Number of new insurance policies in the second quarter of 2026 was 918,150, representing a decrease of 8% from 999,575 in the first quarter of 2026, and a 177% year-over-year increase from 331,281 in the same period of 2025.

Gross written premiums were RMB838.9 million (US$123.6 million), representing an increase of 2% from RMB823.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 1% from RMB850.1 million in the same period of 2025. First-year premiums were RMB532.9 million (US$78.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB536.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB440.4 million in the same period of 2025. Renewal premiums were RMB305.9 million (US$45.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB286.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB409.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Recent Developments

All-in-AI Strategic Updates

Enterprise AI Deployment and Operating Efficiency: The Company continued to advance its enterprise AI operating model, supported by its proprietary Zhiyu and Yizhi large language models, MagiCube 2.0 multi-agent platform, XuanJi workflow execution and ZhiNao orchestration capabilities. AI deployment is increasingly translating into measurable efficiency gains and higher levels of automation across core operating functions. As disclosed in the Company's 2025 ESG Report, which was published in July 2026, the autonomous resolution rate of text-based agents in customer operations increased from approximately 60% to nearly 80%, while automated quality inspection covered more than two million service records daily.

The Company continued to advance its enterprise AI operating model, supported by its proprietary Zhiyu and Yizhi large language models, MagiCube 2.0 multi-agent platform, XuanJi workflow execution and ZhiNao orchestration capabilities. AI deployment is increasingly translating into measurable efficiency gains and higher levels of automation across core operating functions. As disclosed in the Company's 2025 ESG Report, which was published in July 2026, the autonomous resolution rate of text-based agents in customer operations increased from approximately 60% to nearly 80%, while automated quality inspection covered more than two million service records daily. AI-Enabled Risk Management: The Company continued to expand the application of AI across risk management and borrower fraud detection. As disclosed in the Company's 2025 ESG Report, its Hawkeye fraud detection system and DiTing multimodal verification engine helped avoid approximately RMB165 million (US$23 million) in potential fraud -related losses during 2025, demonstrating the potential for AI capabilities to enhance risk identification and operational efficiency.

The Company continued to expand the application of AI across risk management and borrower fraud detection. As disclosed in the Company's 2025 ESG Report, its Hawkeye fraud detection system and DiTing multimodal verification engine helped avoid approximately RMB165 million (US$23 million) in potential fraud -related losses during 2025, demonstrating the potential for AI capabilities to enhance risk identification and operational efficiency. AI Application-Layer Expansion: In July 2026, the Company entered into a warrant agreement with a private AI-native company focused on immersive AI entertainment and emotional wellness, marking the fourth AI company with which Yiren Digital has entered into a warrant agreement. The transaction reflects the Company's disciplined approach to selectively expanding its AI application-layer portfolio and developing new growth opportunities beyond its core financial services businesses.

Share Repurchase Program

On July 2, 2026, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to 10% of its total issued and outstanding ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares ("ADSs") for an aggregate amount of up to US$20.0 million over the following 12 months. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be subject to market conditions and other applicable factors.

2025 ESG Report

In July 2026, the Company published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, its third annual ESG report, prepared with reference to the GRI Standards and benchmarked against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. During 2025, the Company facilitated RMB19.5 billion of unsecured credit to more than 596,500 small business owners, established a three-tier ESG governance structure led by the Board's ESG Committee, and reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by 6% year over year.

"During the second quarter of 2026, we maintained a disciplined approach to our credit solution business, prioritizing portfolio quality and risk-adjusted returns while moderating near-term loan facilitation volume. Under this approach, we saw an improvement in later-stage delinquency rates and a higher contribution from repeat borrowers. We continue to refine our service model to leverage our AI innovation to deliver our services that are less capital intensive and more technology focused," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "At the same time, our insurance client base continued to expand, and our All-in-AI strategy generated measurable efficiency gains across asset recovery, customer operations and risk management. Looking ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our core operations, advancing our AI-native capabilities and building a more diversified growth platform."

"Our operating performance improved in the second quarter. However, our results were also affected by the impairment and adjustments related to legacy receivables and contract assets," said Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Net loss nevertheless narrowed by 9% sequentially compared with the first quarter of 2026, primarily reflecting an improved credit environment, greater efficiency in credit analysis and reduced reliance on the risk-taking model."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB890.0 million (US$131.2 million), representing a decrease of 3% from RMB915.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 46% from RMB1,652.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Within this, revenue from the credit solution business was RMB777.6 million (US$114.6 million), representing a decrease of 2% from RMB795.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 48% from RMB1,489.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Revenue from the credit solution business accounted for 87% of total net revenue in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflected lower loan facilitation volume amid the industry's implementation of revised regulatory requirements for online loan facilitation. The revised framework introduced lower borrower all-in financing cost limits and more stringent funding-partner requirements relating to pricing and risk-adjusted returns. Against this backdrop, the Company moderated loan facilitation activity and increasingly concentrated originations among established repeat borrowers.

Revenue from the insurance brokerage business was RMB67.3 million (US$9.9 million), representing a decrease of 23% from RMB87.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 16% from RMB58.1 million in the same period of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the continued expansion of the Company's internet distribution business, which maintained strong momentum, together with steady growth in its traditional insurance operations. The sequential decrease mainly reflected lower estimated renewal rates for certain internet insurance products and the resulting adjustment to revenue from the existing portfolio.

Revenue from other businesses was RMB45.0 million (US$6.6 million), representing an increase of 40% from RMB32.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 57% from RMB104.4 million in the same period of 2025. The year-over-year decrease mainly reflected the continued scaling down of the e-commerce business.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB126.9 million (US$18.7 million), representing an increase of 12% from RMB113.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 63% from RMB345.2 million in the same period of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to lower customer acquisition spending for the credit solution business as loan facilitation volume declined and the repeat-borrower mix increased. The sequential increase mainly reflected higher internet-based promotion service fees for customer acquisition in the internet insurance business.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB189.6 million (US$27.9 million), representing a decrease of 4% from RMB197.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 18% from RMB160.9 million in the same period of 2025. The sequential decrease primarily reflected lower credit solution operating costs as loan facilitation volume and the outstanding loan balance declined. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher collection costs resulting from strengthened collection efforts, as well as higher operating costs associated with increased new business volume in the traditional insurance business.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB113.1 million (US$16.7 million), representing an increase of 4% from RMB108.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 5% from RMB107.7 million in the same period of 2025. The modest increases reflected continued investment in AI-related research and development, including personnel and engineering capabilities.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB75.8 million (US$11.2 million), representing an increase of 8% from RMB70.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 4% from RMB78.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB502.8 million (US$74.1 million), compared with RMB176.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB214.7 million in the same period of 2025. The increase primarily reflected a provision for credit loss recognized on certain related-party loan receivables following a reassessment of their recoverability, as well as higher expected credit loss allowances on longer aging accounts receivable. These increases were partially offset by lower credit losses on financing and guarantee receivables.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB233.3 million (US$34.4 million), representing a decrease of 63% from RMB632.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 40% from RMB385.7 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease primarily reflected lower loan facilitation volume under the risk-taking model, which reduced expected future guarantee payouts, as well as a net reversal of provisions associated with the existing loan portfolio following updated credit assessments. The quarter-to-quarter decrease was further supported by lower expected net charge-off rates for newly originated loans.

Fair value adjustments loss in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB97.8 million (US$14.4 million), compared with a loss of RMB89.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a gain of RMB28.0 million in the same period of 2025. The fair value loss was primarily attributable to declines in the market value of the Company's digital assets and related investments, partially offset by fair value gains on trust investments.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB25.1 million (US$3.7 million).

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026, due to the foregoing, was RMB449.6 million (US$66.3 million), compared with a net loss of RMB494.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and net income of RMB357.5 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA [2] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2026 was a loss of RMB340.7 million (US$50.2 million), compared with a loss of RMB336.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a gain of RMB351.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS in the second quarter of 2026 were both RMB5.1068 (US$0.7526), compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB5.6420 in the first quarter of 2026; and basic and diluted income per ADS of RMB4.1356 and RMB4.1072, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,029.1 million (US$151.7 million), compared with RMB655.6 million used in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB411.2 million generated in the same period of 2025. The higher net operating cash outflow primarily reflected lower service fee collections amid reduced business volume, increased prepayments for collection, system support and marketing services, and continued indemnity payments under risk-taking model.

Net cash provided by investing activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB454.0 million (US$66.9 million), compared with RMB24.8 million used in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB752.2 million used in the same period of 2025. The change was primarily attributable to repayments from trust lending arrangements and proceeds from redemptions of funds and wealth management products, partially offset by new trust lending and other investment outflows.

Net cash used in financing activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB469.9 million (US$69.3 million), compared with RMB345.6 million used in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB447.6 million provided in the same period of 2025. The net financing cash outflow primarily reflected distributions of principal upon the liquidation of certain trust plans.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were RMB1,696.7 million (US$250.1 million), compared with RMB2,453.1 million as of March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, financial investments were RMB252.0 million (US$37.1 million), compared with RMB507.5 million as of March 31, 2026. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents primarily reflected net cash used in operating and financing activities, partially offset by net cash provided by investing activities. The decline in financial investments mainly reflected redemptions of funds and wealth management products and negative fair value movements.

As of June 30, 2026, delinquency rates [3] for loans that were past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 2.5%, 2.0% and 2.4%, respectively, compared with 2.5%, 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively, as of March 31, 2026.

Dividend Policy

The Board is evaluating a range of capital-allocation initiatives, including cash dividend payments and/or the recently announced share repurchase program, with a view to enhancing long-term shareholder value while maintaining a disciplined balance sheet and adequate financial flexibility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. We believe such non-GAAP measure provides useful information about our core operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision making. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate the non-GAAP measure differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release. The Company's non-GAAP financial measure excludes share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, interest income and investment income, net, fair value adjustments related to digital assets and financial investments, and income tax benefit / (expense).

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on September 30, 2026 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 30, 2026).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211298/104ad33bf36

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://ir.yiren.com

[1] "Repeat borrowers' loan amount" refers to the proportion of total loan facilitation and origination volume through the Yixianghua platform in a given period that is generated by borrowers who have previously completed at least one successful drawdown during that period. [2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, please see the final section and table captioned "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" at the end of this press release.

[3] "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. A performing loan is one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "going forward," "intend," "ought to," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "might," "can," "could," "will," "would," "shall," "should," "is likely to" and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and assessments of current market and operating conditions. These statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. Following the regulatory filing of its in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu and the significant enhancement of its MagiCube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to accelerate its evolution into an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform extending beyond traditional financial services. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications, Email: [email protected]

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 3,348,126

2,453,140

1,696,719

250,065 Restricted cash 522,708

383,363

85,183

12,554 Accounts receivable 826,141

911,368

900,116

132,661 Guarantee receivable 832,905

868,827

769,228

113,370 Contract assets, net 619,291

305,106

137,000

20,191 Contract cost 4,287

2,149

1,429

211 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,776,019

1,756,162

2,217,743

326,855 Loans at fair value 342,895

156,134

47,406

6,987 Financing receivables 909,182

938,958

773,807

114,045 Amounts due from related parties 2,974,080

3,429,417

2,005,406

295,560 Financial investments 483,700

507,528

251,962

37,135 Equity investments 11,528

23,455

23,005

3,390 Property, equipment and software, net 50,403

84,630

81,787

12,054 Digital Assets 391,267

287,228

225,413

33,222 Deferred tax assets 325,094

361,981

334,818

49,346 Right-of-use assets 37,329

33,891

29,989

4,420 Total assets 13,454,955

12,503,337

9,581,011

1,412,066 Accounts payable 79,630

93,759

61,289

9,033 Amounts due to related parties 44,179

14,982

36,491

5,378 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 989,701

1,025,763

917,803

135,267 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 1,300,097

1,172,209

815,618

120,207 Deferred revenue 227

150

107

16 Payable to investors of consolidated ABFE 1,294,792

941,068

470,067

69,279 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 404,680

406,222

351,173

51,757 Deferred tax liabilities 29,854

34,197

32,595

4,804 Lease liabilities 39,758

35,289

33,252

4,901 Total liabilities 4,182,918

3,723,639

2,718,395

400,642 Ordinary shares 133

134

133

20 Additional paid-in capital 5,239,550

5,242,914

5,251,402

773,961 Treasury stock (170,686)

(170,686)

(170,686)

(25,156) Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,517)

(17,369)

(36,659)

(5,403) Retained earnings 4,205,557

3,710,721

3,257,264

480,061 Prepayment of acquisition costs to a related party under common

control * -

-

(1,450,000)

(213,704) Total Yiren Digital Ltd shareholders' equity 9,272,037

8,765,714

6,851,454

1,009,779 Non-controlling interests -

13,984

11,162

1,645 Total equity 9,272,037

8,779,698

6,862,616

1,011,424 Total liabilities and equity 13,454,955

12,503,337

9,581,011

1,412,066 * This balance represents the prepaid acquisition consideration made to a related party under common control for the Company's proposed

acquisition and was reclassified from amounts due from related parties to equity account because there is uncertainty on the completion of

the acquisition as well as the net assets of the acquisition target upon completion. The Company targets to close the acquisition during 2026,

subject to regulatory approval.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:

























Loan facilitation services 874,584

(3,909)

31,120

4,587

1,616,978

27,211

4,010 Post-origination services 10,463

(41)

814

120

12,207

773

114 Guarantee services 316,942

519,155

493,806

72,778

635,339

1,012,961

149,292 Financing services 65,821

66,145

68,136

10,042

107,708

134,281

19,790 Insurance brokerage services 58,137

87,160

67,296

9,918

129,597

154,456

22,764 Electronic commerce services 93,962

921

1,908

281

278,036

2,829

417 Network and marketing services * 138,268

145,697

122,633

18,074

262,626

268,330

39,547 Technology services * 90,532

98,129

95,896

14,133

159,122

194,025

28,596 Others * 3,391

1,883

8,370

1,234

5,013

10,253

1,511 Total net revenue 1,652,100

915,140

889,979

131,167

3,206,626

1,805,119

266,041 Operating costs and expenses:

























Sales and marketing 345,166

113,569

126,863

18,697

622,118

240,432

35,435 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 160,859

197,552

189,608

27,945

385,597

387,160

57,060 Research and development 107,693

108,933

113,109

16,670

193,647

222,042

32,725 General and administrative 78,862

70,504

75,816

11,174

174,699

146,320

21,565 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 214,698

176,424

502,821

74,107

367,503

679,245

100,109 Provision for contingent liabilities 385,674

632,219

233,289

34,382

796,437

865,508

127,560 Total operating costs and expenses 1,292,952

1,299,201

1,241,506

182,975

2,540,001

2,540,707

374,454 Other income/(loss):

























Investment income 2,245

1,318

12,417

1,830

4,217

13,735

2,024 Interest income 22,353

12,498

12,310

1,814

44,587

24,808

3,657 Fair value adjustments gain/(loss) 28,018

(89,036)

(97,815)

(14,416)

(30,358)

(186,851)

(27,538) Others, net 14,084

1,591

429

63

14,758

2,020

298 Total other income/(loss) 66,700

(73,629)

(72,659)

(10,709)

33,204

(146,288)

(21,559) Income/(loss) before provision for income taxes 425,848

(457,690)

(424,186)

(62,517)

699,829

(881,876)

(129,972) Share of results of equity investees (4,431)

-

(371)

(55)

(4,560)

(371)

(55) Income tax expense/(benefit) 63,877

37,024

25,058

3,693

90,223

62,082

9,150 Net income/(loss) 357,540

(494,714)

(449,615)

(66,265)

605,046

(944,329)

(139,177) Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests -

1,173

2,823

416

-

3,996

589 Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of

the Company 357,540

(493,541)

(446,792)

(65,849)

605,046

(940,333)

(138,588)



























Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic net income/(loss) per share 172,907,793

174,951,573

174,976,922

174,976,922

172,854,331

174,964,318

174,964,318 Basic net income/(loss) per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of the Company 2.0678

(2.8210)

(2.5534)

(0.3763)

3.5003

(5.3744)

(0.7921) Basic diluted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to

ordinary shareholders of the Company 4.1356

(5.6420)

(5.1068)

(0.7526)

7.0006

(10.7488)

(1.5842)



























Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in

computing diluted net income/(loss) per share 174,102,643

174,951,573

174,976,922

174,976,922

174,019,493

174,964,318

174,964,318 Diluted net income/(loss) per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of the Company 2.0536

(2.8210)

(2.5534)

(0.3763)

3.4769

(5.3744)

(0.7921) Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to

ordinary shareholders of the Company 4.1072

(5.6420)

(5.1068)

(0.7526)

6.9538

(10.7488)

(1.5842)



























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data

























Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 411,224

(655,588)

(1,029,107)

(151,672)

889,874

(1,684,695)

(248,293) Net cash used in/(provided by) investing activities (752,200)

(24,764)

454,017

66,914

(897,790)

429,253

63,264 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 447,588

(345,590)

(469,907)

(69,256)

367,012

(815,497)

(120,190) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (9,412)

(8,389)

(9,604)

(1,415)

(7,045)

(17,993)

(2,652) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 97,200

(1,034,331)

(1,054,601)

(155,429)

352,051

(2,088,932)

(307,871) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of

period 4,356,408

3,870,834

2,836,503

418,048

4,101,557

3,870,834

570,490 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 4,453,608

2,836,503

1,781,902

262,619

4,453,608

1,781,902

262,619 * Given the Company's diversified revenue streams, Network and marketing services and Technology services are now separately presented from Other revenue, with the remaining balance classified as Others. Comparative figures for the prior period have been restated.

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2025

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2026



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Amount of loans facilitated

20,347,799

8,910,760

6,302,596

928,888

35,585,722

15,213,356

2,242,171 Number of borrowers

1,637,912

531,500

424,489

424,489

2,466,710

832,248

832,248 Remaining principal of performing loans

31,220,078

21,603,502

15,107,343

2,226,547

31,220,078

15,107,343

2,226,547 Cumulative number of insurance clients

1,681,888

2,357,951

2,712,793

2,712,793

1,681,888

2,712,793

2,712,793 Number of insurance clients

118,747

397,854

452,962

452,962

187,833

789,960

789,960 Gross written premiums

850,080

822,991

838,859

123,633

1,651,878

1,661,850

244,926 First year premium

440,353

536,332

532,946

78,547

852,850

1,069,278

157,592 Renewal premium

409,727

286,659

305,913

45,086

799,028

592,572

87,334





























Segment Information

























































Credit solution business:



























Revenue

1,489,587

795,746

777,638

114,610

2,784,067

1,573,384

231,888 Sales and marketing expenses

332,405

80,760

82,462

12,154

593,308

163,222

24,056 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

105,617

140,143

116,554

17,178

246,240

256,697

37,832 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

216,260

174,866

502,956

74,127

368,372

677,822

99,899 Provision for contingent liabilities

385,674

632,219

233,289

34,382

796,437

865,508

127,560





























Insurance brokerage business:



























Revenue

58,137

87,160

67,296

9,918

129,597

154,456

22,764 Sales and marketing expenses

2,731

2,388

20,922

3,083

5,526

23,310

3,435 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

52,683

54,475

69,044

10,176

134,123

123,519

18,205 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

564

(117)

107

16

(14)

(10)

(1)





























Others:



























Revenue

104,376

32,234

45,045

6,639

292,962

77,279

11,389 Sales and marketing expenses

10,030

30,421

23,479

3,460

23,284

53,900

7,944 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

2,559

2,934

4,010

591

5,234

6,944

1,023 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

45

188

107

16

(1,949)

295

43





























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income/(loss)

357,540

(494,714)

(449,615)

(66,265)

605,046

(944,329)

(139,177) Interest income and investment income, net

(24,598)

(13,816)

(24,727)

(3,644)

(48,804)

(38,543)

(5,681) Income tax expense/(benefit)

63,877

37,024

25,058

3,693

90,223

62,082

9,150 Depreciation and amortization

2,643

3,561

3,711

547

4,940

7,272

1,072 Share-based compensation

6,932

2,071

1,821

269

9,119

3,892

574 Fair value adjustments related to digital assets and

financial investments

(54,979)

129,059

103,064

15,190

15,845

232,123

34,210 Adjusted EBITDA

351,415

(336,815)

(340,688)

(50,210)

676,369

(677,503)

(99,852) Adjusted EBITDA margin

21.3 %

-36.8 %

-38.3 %

-38.3 %

21.1 %

-37.5 %

-37.5 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days

31-60 days

61-90 days













December 31, 2022 1.7 %

1.2 %

1.1 % December 31, 2023 2.0 %

1.4 %

1.2 % December 31, 2024 1.6 %

1.2 %

1.1 % December 31, 2025 3.4 %

3.0 %

2.8 % March 31, 2026

2.5 %

2.7 %

3.2 % June 30, 2026

2.5 %

2.0 %

2.4 %



90+ Days Delinquency Rates by Vintage Loan Issued

Period

Month on Book



4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2022Q1

0.6 % 2.0 % 3.1 % 3.9 % 4.5 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 2022Q2

0.5 % 1.7 % 2.9 % 3.7 % 4.2 % 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.1 % 2022Q3

0.5 % 2.1 % 3.4 % 4.2 % 4.7 % 5.0 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.7 % 2022Q4

0.7 % 2.5 % 3.8 % 4.8 % 5.5 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.4 % 2023Q1

0.5 % 2.3 % 3.9 % 5.0 % 5.8 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 2023Q2

0.6 % 2.8 % 4.7 % 6.1 % 6.8 % 7.1 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 2023Q3

0.8 % 3.5 % 5.6 % 7.0 % 7.7 % 7.9 % 7.9 % 7.7 % 7.6 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 2023Q4

0.7 % 3.4 % 5.6 % 6.8 % 7.4 % 7.6 % 7.6 % 7.4 % 7.3 % 7.3 % 7.2 % 2024Q1

0.6 % 3.0 % 4.8 % 5.9 % 6.6 % 6.8 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 6.6 % 6.5 % 2024Q2

0.6 % 2.4 % 4.0 % 5.1 % 5.8 % 6.1 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 2024Q3

0.5 % 2.2 % 3.7 % 4.7 % 5.4 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.7 % 5.5 %

2024Q4

0.6 % 2.2 % 3.8 % 4.9 % 5.9 % 6.4 % 6.4 % 6.3 % 6.0 %



2025Q1

0.6 % 2.3 % 4.2 % 6.0 % 7.2 % 7.8 % 7.4 %







2025Q2

0.8 % 3.5 % 6.6 % 8.9 % 10.0 % 9.4 %









2025Q3

1.1 % 4.8 % 8.0 % 10.0 %













2025Q4

1.1 % 4.3 % 7.6 %















2026Q1

0.7 %



















*The 90+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over

a specified period that are more than 90 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that

same period. Loans originating outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.

SOURCE Yiren Digital Ltd.