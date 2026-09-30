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WKN: A2AC13 | ISIN: US98585L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 19YA
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29.09.26 | 15:30
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30.09.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Yiren Digital Ltd.: Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Later-stage delinquency rates continued to improve with 31-60 day and 61-90 day delinquency rates declining to 2.0% and 2.4% as of June 30, 2026, respectively, from 2.7% and 3.2% as of March 31, 2026.
  • Repeat borrowers accounted for 82% of total loans facilitated, compared with 78% in the first quarter of 2026 and 77% in the same period of 2025, reflecting the Company's continued focus on serving established borrowers.
  • Insurance client growth remained strong, with the number of clients increasing 281% year over year and new policies increasing 177% year over year.
  • Insurance brokerage revenue increased 16% year over year.
  • AI deployment continued to generate measurable efficiency gains across key operating functions, including lower human handling rates in asset recovery and higher autonomous resolution rates in customer operations.
  • On July 2, 2026, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to US$20.0 million over the following 12 months.

Second Quarter 2026 Operational Results

Credit Solution Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB6.3 billion (US$0.9 billion), representing a decrease of 29% compared to RMB8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026, and a decrease of 69% compared to RMB20.3 billion in the same period of 2025.
  • Average loan size was RMB11,610 during the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 3% from RMB11,991 in the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of 57% from RMB7,398 in the same period of 2025.
  • Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2026 was 424,489, representing a decrease of 20% compared to 531,500 in the first quarter of 2026, and a decrease of 74% compared to 1,637,912 in the same period of 2025.
  • Repeat borrowers' loan amount[1] accounted for 82% of total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 78% in the first quarter of 2026 and 77% in the same period of 2025.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 14,667,379 as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of 1% from 14,518,023 as of March 31, 2026, and an increase of 8% from 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated was RMB15.1 billion (US$2.2 billion) as of June 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 30% from RMB21.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, and a decrease of 52% from RMB31.2 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Number of insurance clients during the second quarter of 2026 was 452,962, representing an increase of 14% from 397,854 in the first quarter of 2026, and a 281% year-over-year increase from 118,747 in the same period of 2025.
  • Cumulative number of insurance clients was 2,712,793 as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of 15% from 2,357,951 as of March 31, 2026, and a 61% year-over-year increase from 1,681,888 as of June 30, 2025.
  • Number of new insurance policies in the second quarter of 2026 was 918,150, representing a decrease of 8% from 999,575 in the first quarter of 2026, and a 177% year-over-year increase from 331,281 in the same period of 2025.
  • Gross written premiums were RMB838.9 million (US$123.6 million), representing an increase of 2% from RMB823.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 1% from RMB850.1 million in the same period of 2025. First-year premiums were RMB532.9 million (US$78.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB536.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB440.4 million in the same period of 2025. Renewal premiums were RMB305.9 million (US$45.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB286.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB409.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Recent Developments

All-in-AI Strategic Updates

  • Enterprise AI Deployment and Operating Efficiency: The Company continued to advance its enterprise AI operating model, supported by its proprietary Zhiyu and Yizhi large language models, MagiCube 2.0 multi-agent platform, XuanJi workflow execution and ZhiNao orchestration capabilities. AI deployment is increasingly translating into measurable efficiency gains and higher levels of automation across core operating functions. As disclosed in the Company's 2025 ESG Report, which was published in July 2026, the autonomous resolution rate of text-based agents in customer operations increased from approximately 60% to nearly 80%, while automated quality inspection covered more than two million service records daily.
  • AI-Enabled Risk Management: The Company continued to expand the application of AI across risk management and borrower fraud detection. As disclosed in the Company's 2025 ESG Report, its Hawkeye fraud detection system and DiTing multimodal verification engine helped avoid approximately RMB165 million (US$23 million) in potential fraud -related losses during 2025, demonstrating the potential for AI capabilities to enhance risk identification and operational efficiency.
  • AI Application-Layer Expansion: In July 2026, the Company entered into a warrant agreement with a private AI-native company focused on immersive AI entertainment and emotional wellness, marking the fourth AI company with which Yiren Digital has entered into a warrant agreement. The transaction reflects the Company's disciplined approach to selectively expanding its AI application-layer portfolio and developing new growth opportunities beyond its core financial services businesses.

Share Repurchase Program

  • On July 2, 2026, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to 10% of its total issued and outstanding ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares ("ADSs") for an aggregate amount of up to US$20.0 million over the following 12 months. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be subject to market conditions and other applicable factors.

2025 ESG Report

  • In July 2026, the Company published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, its third annual ESG report, prepared with reference to the GRI Standards and benchmarked against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. During 2025, the Company facilitated RMB19.5 billion of unsecured credit to more than 596,500 small business owners, established a three-tier ESG governance structure led by the Board's ESG Committee, and reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by 6% year over year.

"During the second quarter of 2026, we maintained a disciplined approach to our credit solution business, prioritizing portfolio quality and risk-adjusted returns while moderating near-term loan facilitation volume. Under this approach, we saw an improvement in later-stage delinquency rates and a higher contribution from repeat borrowers. We continue to refine our service model to leverage our AI innovation to deliver our services that are less capital intensive and more technology focused," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "At the same time, our insurance client base continued to expand, and our All-in-AI strategy generated measurable efficiency gains across asset recovery, customer operations and risk management. Looking ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our core operations, advancing our AI-native capabilities and building a more diversified growth platform."

"Our operating performance improved in the second quarter. However, our results were also affected by the impairment and adjustments related to legacy receivables and contract assets," said Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Net loss nevertheless narrowed by 9% sequentially compared with the first quarter of 2026, primarily reflecting an improved credit environment, greater efficiency in credit analysis and reduced reliance on the risk-taking model."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB890.0 million (US$131.2 million), representing a decrease of 3% from RMB915.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 46% from RMB1,652.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Within this, revenue from the credit solution business was RMB777.6 million (US$114.6 million), representing a decrease of 2% from RMB795.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 48% from RMB1,489.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Revenue from the credit solution business accounted for 87% of total net revenue in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflected lower loan facilitation volume amid the industry's implementation of revised regulatory requirements for online loan facilitation. The revised framework introduced lower borrower all-in financing cost limits and more stringent funding-partner requirements relating to pricing and risk-adjusted returns. Against this backdrop, the Company moderated loan facilitation activity and increasingly concentrated originations among established repeat borrowers.

Revenue from the insurance brokerage business was RMB67.3 million (US$9.9 million), representing a decrease of 23% from RMB87.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 16% from RMB58.1 million in the same period of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the continued expansion of the Company's internet distribution business, which maintained strong momentum, together with steady growth in its traditional insurance operations. The sequential decrease mainly reflected lower estimated renewal rates for certain internet insurance products and the resulting adjustment to revenue from the existing portfolio.

Revenue from other businesses was RMB45.0 million (US$6.6 million), representing an increase of 40% from RMB32.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 57% from RMB104.4 million in the same period of 2025. The year-over-year decrease mainly reflected the continued scaling down of the e-commerce business.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB126.9 million (US$18.7 million), representing an increase of 12% from RMB113.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 63% from RMB345.2 million in the same period of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to lower customer acquisition spending for the credit solution business as loan facilitation volume declined and the repeat-borrower mix increased. The sequential increase mainly reflected higher internet-based promotion service fees for customer acquisition in the internet insurance business.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB189.6 million (US$27.9 million), representing a decrease of 4% from RMB197.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 18% from RMB160.9 million in the same period of 2025. The sequential decrease primarily reflected lower credit solution operating costs as loan facilitation volume and the outstanding loan balance declined. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher collection costs resulting from strengthened collection efforts, as well as higher operating costs associated with increased new business volume in the traditional insurance business.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB113.1 million (US$16.7 million), representing an increase of 4% from RMB108.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 5% from RMB107.7 million in the same period of 2025. The modest increases reflected continued investment in AI-related research and development, including personnel and engineering capabilities.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB75.8 million (US$11.2 million), representing an increase of 8% from RMB70.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 4% from RMB78.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB502.8 million (US$74.1 million), compared with RMB176.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB214.7 million in the same period of 2025. The increase primarily reflected a provision for credit loss recognized on certain related-party loan receivables following a reassessment of their recoverability, as well as higher expected credit loss allowances on longer aging accounts receivable. These increases were partially offset by lower credit losses on financing and guarantee receivables.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB233.3 million (US$34.4 million), representing a decrease of 63% from RMB632.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 40% from RMB385.7 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease primarily reflected lower loan facilitation volume under the risk-taking model, which reduced expected future guarantee payouts, as well as a net reversal of provisions associated with the existing loan portfolio following updated credit assessments. The quarter-to-quarter decrease was further supported by lower expected net charge-off rates for newly originated loans.

Fair value adjustments loss in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB97.8 million (US$14.4 million), compared with a loss of RMB89.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a gain of RMB28.0 million in the same period of 2025. The fair value loss was primarily attributable to declines in the market value of the Company's digital assets and related investments, partially offset by fair value gains on trust investments.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB25.1 million (US$3.7 million).

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026, due to the foregoing, was RMB449.6 million (US$66.3 million), compared with a net loss of RMB494.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and net income of RMB357.5 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA [2] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2026 was a loss of RMB340.7 million (US$50.2 million), compared with a loss of RMB336.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 and a gain of RMB351.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS in the second quarter of 2026 were both RMB5.1068 (US$0.7526), compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB5.6420 in the first quarter of 2026; and basic and diluted income per ADS of RMB4.1356 and RMB4.1072, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,029.1 million (US$151.7 million), compared with RMB655.6 million used in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB411.2 million generated in the same period of 2025. The higher net operating cash outflow primarily reflected lower service fee collections amid reduced business volume, increased prepayments for collection, system support and marketing services, and continued indemnity payments under risk-taking model.

Net cash provided by investing activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB454.0 million (US$66.9 million), compared with RMB24.8 million used in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB752.2 million used in the same period of 2025. The change was primarily attributable to repayments from trust lending arrangements and proceeds from redemptions of funds and wealth management products, partially offset by new trust lending and other investment outflows.

Net cash used in financing activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB469.9 million (US$69.3 million), compared with RMB345.6 million used in the first quarter of 2026 and RMB447.6 million provided in the same period of 2025. The net financing cash outflow primarily reflected distributions of principal upon the liquidation of certain trust plans.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were RMB1,696.7 million (US$250.1 million), compared with RMB2,453.1 million as of March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, financial investments were RMB252.0 million (US$37.1 million), compared with RMB507.5 million as of March 31, 2026. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents primarily reflected net cash used in operating and financing activities, partially offset by net cash provided by investing activities. The decline in financial investments mainly reflected redemptions of funds and wealth management products and negative fair value movements.

As of June 30, 2026, delinquency rates [3] for loans that were past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 2.5%, 2.0% and 2.4%, respectively, compared with 2.5%, 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively, as of March 31, 2026.

Dividend Policy

The Board is evaluating a range of capital-allocation initiatives, including cash dividend payments and/or the recently announced share repurchase program, with a view to enhancing long-term shareholder value while maintaining a disciplined balance sheet and adequate financial flexibility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. We believe such non-GAAP measure provides useful information about our core operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision making. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate the non-GAAP measure differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release. The Company's non-GAAP financial measure excludes share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, interest income and investment income, net, fair value adjustments related to digital assets and financial investments, and income tax benefit / (expense).

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on September 30, 2026 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 30, 2026).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211298/104ad33bf36

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://ir.yiren.com

[1] "Repeat borrowers' loan amount" refers to the proportion of total loan facilitation and origination volume through the Yixianghua platform in a given period that is generated by borrowers who have previously completed at least one successful drawdown during that period.

[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, please see the final section and table captioned "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" at the end of this press release.

[3] "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. A performing loan is one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "going forward," "intend," "ought to," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "might," "can," "could," "will," "would," "shall," "should," "is likely to" and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and assessments of current market and operating conditions. These statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. Following the regulatory filing of its in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu and the significant enhancement of its MagiCube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to accelerate its evolution into an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform extending beyond traditional financial services. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications, Email: [email protected]

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of


December 31,
2025


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD









Cash and cash equivalents

3,348,126


2,453,140


1,696,719


250,065

Restricted cash

522,708


383,363


85,183


12,554

Accounts receivable

826,141


911,368


900,116


132,661

Guarantee receivable

832,905


868,827


769,228


113,370

Contract assets, net

619,291


305,106


137,000


20,191

Contract cost

4,287


2,149


1,429


211

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,776,019


1,756,162


2,217,743


326,855

Loans at fair value

342,895


156,134


47,406


6,987

Financing receivables

909,182


938,958


773,807


114,045

Amounts due from related parties

2,974,080


3,429,417


2,005,406


295,560

Financial investments

483,700


507,528


251,962


37,135

Equity investments

11,528


23,455


23,005


3,390

Property, equipment and software, net

50,403


84,630


81,787


12,054

Digital Assets

391,267


287,228


225,413


33,222

Deferred tax assets

325,094


361,981


334,818


49,346

Right-of-use assets

37,329


33,891


29,989


4,420

Total assets

13,454,955


12,503,337


9,581,011


1,412,066

Accounts payable

79,630


93,759


61,289


9,033

Amounts due to related parties

44,179


14,982


36,491


5,378

Guarantee liabilities-stand ready

989,701


1,025,763


917,803


135,267

Guarantee liabilities-contingent

1,300,097


1,172,209


815,618


120,207

Deferred revenue

227


150


107


16

Payable to investors of consolidated ABFE

1,294,792


941,068


470,067


69,279

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

404,680


406,222


351,173


51,757

Deferred tax liabilities

29,854


34,197


32,595


4,804

Lease liabilities

39,758


35,289


33,252


4,901

Total liabilities

4,182,918


3,723,639


2,718,395


400,642

Ordinary shares

133


134


133


20

Additional paid-in capital

5,239,550


5,242,914


5,251,402


773,961

Treasury stock

(170,686)


(170,686)


(170,686)


(25,156)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(2,517)


(17,369)


(36,659)


(5,403)

Retained earnings

4,205,557


3,710,721


3,257,264


480,061

Prepayment of acquisition costs to a related party under common
control *

-


-


(1,450,000)


(213,704)

Total Yiren Digital Ltd shareholders' equity

9,272,037


8,765,714


6,851,454


1,009,779

Non-controlling interests

-


13,984


11,162


1,645

Total equity

9,272,037


8,779,698


6,862,616


1,011,424

Total liabilities and equity

13,454,955


12,503,337


9,581,011


1,412,066

* This balance represents the prepaid acquisition consideration made to a related party under common control for the Company's proposed
acquisition and was reclassified from amounts due from related parties to equity account because there is uncertainty on the completion of
the acquisition as well as the net assets of the acquisition target upon completion. The Company targets to close the acquisition during 2026,
subject to regulatory approval.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:














Loan facilitation services

874,584


(3,909)


31,120


4,587


1,616,978


27,211


4,010

Post-origination services

10,463


(41)


814


120


12,207


773


114

Guarantee services

316,942


519,155


493,806


72,778


635,339


1,012,961


149,292

Financing services

65,821


66,145


68,136


10,042


107,708


134,281


19,790

Insurance brokerage services

58,137


87,160


67,296


9,918


129,597


154,456


22,764

Electronic commerce services

93,962


921


1,908


281


278,036


2,829


417

Network and marketing services *

138,268


145,697


122,633


18,074


262,626


268,330


39,547

Technology services *

90,532


98,129


95,896


14,133


159,122


194,025


28,596

Others *

3,391


1,883


8,370


1,234


5,013


10,253


1,511

Total net revenue

1,652,100


915,140


889,979


131,167


3,206,626


1,805,119


266,041

Operating costs and expenses:














Sales and marketing

345,166


113,569


126,863


18,697


622,118


240,432


35,435

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

160,859


197,552


189,608


27,945


385,597


387,160


57,060

Research and development

107,693


108,933


113,109


16,670


193,647


222,042


32,725

General and administrative

78,862


70,504


75,816


11,174


174,699


146,320


21,565

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

214,698


176,424


502,821


74,107


367,503


679,245


100,109

Provision for contingent liabilities

385,674


632,219


233,289


34,382


796,437


865,508


127,560

Total operating costs and expenses

1,292,952


1,299,201


1,241,506


182,975


2,540,001


2,540,707


374,454

Other income/(loss):














Investment income

2,245


1,318


12,417


1,830


4,217


13,735


2,024

Interest income

22,353


12,498


12,310


1,814


44,587


24,808


3,657

Fair value adjustments gain/(loss)

28,018


(89,036)


(97,815)


(14,416)


(30,358)


(186,851)


(27,538)

Others, net

14,084


1,591


429


63


14,758


2,020


298

Total other income/(loss)

66,700


(73,629)


(72,659)


(10,709)


33,204


(146,288)


(21,559)

Income/(loss) before provision for income taxes

425,848


(457,690)


(424,186)


(62,517)


699,829


(881,876)


(129,972)

Share of results of equity investees

(4,431)


-


(371)


(55)


(4,560)


(371)


(55)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

63,877


37,024


25,058


3,693


90,223


62,082


9,150

Net income/(loss)

357,540


(494,714)


(449,615)


(66,265)


605,046


(944,329)


(139,177)

Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

-


1,173


2,823


416


-


3,996


589

Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of
the Company

357,540


(493,541)


(446,792)


(65,849)


605,046


(940,333)


(138,588)















Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic net income/(loss) per share

172,907,793


174,951,573


174,976,922


174,976,922


172,854,331


174,964,318


174,964,318

Basic net income/(loss) per share attributable to
ordinary shareholders of the Company

2.0678


(2.8210)


(2.5534)


(0.3763)


3.5003


(5.3744)


(0.7921)

Basic diluted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to
ordinary shareholders of the Company

4.1356


(5.6420)


(5.1068)


(0.7526)


7.0006


(10.7488)


(1.5842)















Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in
computing diluted net income/(loss) per share

174,102,643


174,951,573


174,976,922


174,976,922


174,019,493


174,964,318


174,964,318

Diluted net income/(loss) per share attributable to
ordinary shareholders of the Company

2.0536


(2.8210)


(2.5534)


(0.3763)


3.4769


(5.3744)


(0.7921)

Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to
ordinary shareholders of the Company

4.1072


(5.6420)


(5.1068)


(0.7526)


6.9538


(10.7488)


(1.5842)















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data














Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

411,224


(655,588)


(1,029,107)


(151,672)


889,874


(1,684,695)


(248,293)

Net cash used in/(provided by) investing activities

(752,200)


(24,764)


454,017


66,914


(897,790)


429,253


63,264

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

447,588


(345,590)


(469,907)


(69,256)


367,012


(815,497)


(120,190)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(9,412)


(8,389)


(9,604)


(1,415)


(7,045)


(17,993)


(2,652)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

97,200


(1,034,331)


(1,054,601)


(155,429)


352,051


(2,088,932)


(307,871)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of
period

4,356,408


3,870,834


2,836,503


418,048


4,101,557


3,870,834


570,490

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

4,453,608


2,836,503


1,781,902


262,619


4,453,608


1,781,902


262,619

* Given the Company's diversified revenue streams, Network and marketing services and Technology services are now separately presented from Other revenue, with the remaining balance classified as Others. Comparative figures for the prior period have been restated.

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended



June 30,
2025


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2026



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights















Amount of loans facilitated


20,347,799


8,910,760


6,302,596


928,888


35,585,722


15,213,356


2,242,171

Number of borrowers


1,637,912


531,500


424,489


424,489


2,466,710


832,248


832,248

Remaining principal of performing loans


31,220,078


21,603,502


15,107,343


2,226,547


31,220,078


15,107,343


2,226,547

Cumulative number of insurance clients


1,681,888


2,357,951


2,712,793


2,712,793


1,681,888


2,712,793


2,712,793

Number of insurance clients


118,747


397,854


452,962


452,962


187,833


789,960


789,960

Gross written premiums


850,080


822,991


838,859


123,633


1,651,878


1,661,850


244,926

First year premium


440,353


536,332


532,946


78,547


852,850


1,069,278


157,592

Renewal premium


409,727


286,659


305,913


45,086


799,028


592,572


87,334
















Segment Information






























Credit solution business:















Revenue


1,489,587


795,746


777,638


114,610


2,784,067


1,573,384


231,888

Sales and marketing expenses


332,405


80,760


82,462


12,154


593,308


163,222


24,056

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


105,617


140,143


116,554


17,178


246,240


256,697


37,832

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


216,260


174,866


502,956


74,127


368,372


677,822


99,899

Provision for contingent liabilities


385,674


632,219


233,289


34,382


796,437


865,508


127,560
















Insurance brokerage business:















Revenue


58,137


87,160


67,296


9,918


129,597


154,456


22,764

Sales and marketing expenses


2,731


2,388


20,922


3,083


5,526


23,310


3,435

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


52,683


54,475


69,044


10,176


134,123


123,519


18,205

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


564


(117)


107


16


(14)


(10)


(1)
















Others:















Revenue


104,376


32,234


45,045


6,639


292,962


77,279


11,389

Sales and marketing expenses


10,030


30,421


23,479


3,460


23,284


53,900


7,944

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


2,559


2,934


4,010


591


5,234


6,944


1,023

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


45


188


107


16


(1,949)


295


43
















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA















Net income/(loss)


357,540


(494,714)


(449,615)


(66,265)


605,046


(944,329)


(139,177)

Interest income and investment income, net


(24,598)


(13,816)


(24,727)


(3,644)


(48,804)


(38,543)


(5,681)

Income tax expense/(benefit)


63,877


37,024


25,058


3,693


90,223


62,082


9,150

Depreciation and amortization


2,643


3,561


3,711


547


4,940


7,272


1,072

Share-based compensation


6,932


2,071


1,821


269


9,119


3,892


574

Fair value adjustments related to digital assets and
financial investments


(54,979)


129,059


103,064


15,190


15,845


232,123


34,210

Adjusted EBITDA


351,415


(336,815)


(340,688)


(50,210)


676,369


(677,503)


(99,852)

Adjusted EBITDA margin


21.3 %


-36.8 %


-38.3 %


-38.3 %


21.1 %


-37.5 %


-37.5 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days


31-60 days


61-90 days








December 31, 2022

1.7 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2023

2.0 %


1.4 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2024

1.6 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2025

3.4 %


3.0 %


2.8 %

March 31, 2026


2.5 %


2.7 %


3.2 %

June 30, 2026


2.5 %


2.0 %


2.4 %


90+ Days Delinquency Rates by Vintage

Loan Issued
Period


Month on Book



4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

2022Q1


0.6 %

2.0 %

3.1 %

3.9 %

4.5 %

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

2022Q2


0.5 %

1.7 %

2.9 %

3.7 %

4.2 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.1 %

2022Q3


0.5 %

2.1 %

3.4 %

4.2 %

4.7 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

2022Q4


0.7 %

2.5 %

3.8 %

4.8 %

5.5 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

5.4 %

2023Q1


0.5 %

2.3 %

3.9 %

5.0 %

5.8 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

2023Q2


0.6 %

2.8 %

4.7 %

6.1 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

6.7 %

6.6 %

2023Q3


0.8 %

3.5 %

5.6 %

7.0 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

7.9 %

7.7 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

2023Q4


0.7 %

3.4 %

5.6 %

6.8 %

7.4 %

7.6 %

7.6 %

7.4 %

7.3 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

2024Q1


0.6 %

3.0 %

4.8 %

5.9 %

6.6 %

6.8 %

6.8 %

6.7 %

6.6 %

6.6 %

6.5 %

2024Q2


0.6 %

2.4 %

4.0 %

5.1 %

5.8 %

6.1 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

2024Q3


0.5 %

2.2 %

3.7 %

4.7 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.7 %

5.5 %


2024Q4


0.6 %

2.2 %

3.8 %

4.9 %

5.9 %

6.4 %

6.4 %

6.3 %

6.0 %



2025Q1


0.6 %

2.3 %

4.2 %

6.0 %

7.2 %

7.8 %

7.4 %





2025Q2


0.8 %

3.5 %

6.6 %

8.9 %

10.0 %

9.4 %






2025Q3


1.1 %

4.8 %

8.0 %

10.0 %








2025Q4


1.1 %

4.3 %

7.6 %









2026Q1


0.7 %











*The 90+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over
a specified period that are more than 90 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that
same period. Loans originating outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.

SOURCE Yiren Digital Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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