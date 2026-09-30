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ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 12:02 Uhr
89 Leser
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Independent Pharmacy Cooperative: IPC and Tenovi Collaborate to Advance Patient Care & Clinical Services in Independent Pharmacies

New remote monitoring capabilities help IPC members extend clinical care beyond the pharmacy counter, improve patient engagement, and create sustainable revenue opportunities.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) today announces a new partnership with Tenovi, a leading healthcare IoT and remote monitoring platform, to help independent pharmacies extend patient care beyond the pharmacy counter while creating new opportunities to grow clinical programs and diversify revenue streams.

This partnership gives IPC members access to Tenovi's remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) technology ecosystem, including connected devices and a centralized monitoring platform that enables pharmacies to track and support patients between visits. Tenovi offers more than 60 connected device solutions, ranging from weight management scales and blood pressure monitors to smart pillboxes and inhaler adherence sensors that help patients stay on track with their care plans.

Unlike traditional RPM programs that focus primarily on billing services, IPC's approach centers on helping pharmacies strengthen and expand clinical programs they already offer. The technology provides pharmacists with actionable patient data that can support medication adherence, chronic disease management, weight loss programs, respiratory care initiatives, and other patient engagement services.

"Independent pharmacies continue to look for ways to strengthen patient relationships while building sustainable revenue opportunities," said Kelli Stovall, Vice President of Clinical Programs & Pharmacy Services at IPC. "Tenovi gives pharmacies practical tools to extend their care beyond the pharmacy walls. Whether it's helping a patient stay accountable in a weight management program, tracking medication adherence, or monitoring inhaler use, pharmacists gain real-time visibility that can enhance outcomes and create new value for both patients and the pharmacy."

Through the partnership, IPC members will be able to explore remote monitoring opportunities that support both traditional reimbursement models and cash-based patient care programs, creating additional flexibility as pharmacies look to enhance clinical offerings and strengthen patient engagement.

"We are excited to partner with IPC and support independent pharmacies as they continue to evolve their clinical services," said Brandon Haag, Vice President, VP of Sales PBM, Payer, Pharmacy. "We believe the pharmacy counter is going to become one of the most important places in remote patient care over the next few years, and this partnership is a big step forward. IPC's members are on the front lines of this coming transformation, and we're proud to give them the tools to lead it rather than catch up to it."

The new offering further expands IPC's commitment to providing members with innovative tools, services, and partnerships that help independent pharmacies remain competitive, grow profitably, and deliver exceptional patient care.

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC)

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is a member-owned group purchasing organization dedicated to helping independent pharmacies improve profitability, strengthen operations, and grow clinical services. Through industry-leading purchasing programs, business solutions, pharmacy services, and advocacy support, IPC empowers independent pharmacies to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape. To learn more, visit https://www.ipcrx.com.

About Tenovi

Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 60 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 201 nationwide on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 23 in healthcare, No. 2 in New Hampshire, and No. 7 in Boston Metro. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com.

Contact Information

Todd Eury - CEO
RxPR, LLC.
eury@rxpr.net
412-585-4001

SOURCE: Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ipc-and-tenovi-collaborate-to-advance-patient-care-and-clinical-servi-1228834

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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