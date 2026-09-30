GasEntec's proprietary RegasTainer technology will provide 250 MMSCFD of regasification capacity for EXMAR's FSRU project

GasEntec, a global LNG infrastructure and technology company, today announced that it has been selected by EXMAR to supply the regasification modules for an LNG carrier (LNGC)-to-FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) conversion.

GasEntec will provide an integrated 250 MMSCFD regasification system centered on its proprietary RegasTainer technology. The scope includes five 50 MMSCFD RegasTainer trains.

"This project demonstrates exactly where GasEntec's modular technology and execution capabilities deliver value-providing compact, reliable regasification modules that can be rapidly integrated into an existing LNG carrier," said Brian Yoon, Chief Executive Officer of GasEntec. "We are proud to support EXMAR on this strategic project."

GasEntec's participation builds on its deep experience delivering LNGC-to-FSRU conversions and modular regasification infrastructure globally.

The project is underway and scheduled for completion in late Q3 2027.

About GasEntec

GasEntec is an energy technology platform delivering fast, modular LNG infrastructure essential to meet accelerating global demand for digital infrastructure, AI expansion, flexible baseload fuels and sovereign energy security.

Its dual-business model combines a technology business built on credentialed modular LNG intellectual property with a scalable asset platform that sells, leases or charters integrated LNG solutions.

GasEntec's modular floating and onshore LNG systems enable rapid, scalable deployment of downstream LNG infrastructure, providing clients with integrated solutions to distribute LNG to and within critical markets.

Founded in 2013 in South Korea, GasEntec has become a key provider of modular LNG infrastructure and equipment supporting global LNG logistics and regasification.

About EXMAR

EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas, with a fleet of 40 LPG ammonia carriers and floating infrastructure solutions. EXMAR develops, builds and operates floating production, storage and offloading solutions to help customers improve global access to energy and make their oil, LNG and gas production more sustainable. In line with this commitment, the company is actively engaged in the implementation of several innovative FLNG and FSRU projects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930193337/en/

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Media Contacts



Steve Olson

Chief Marketing Officer

steveo@gasentec.com

+1 (770) 710-4768



Montieth Company

gasentec@montiethco.com