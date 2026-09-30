Paul Boylan continues to lead the wider IPS group as CEO

Linesight, the global construction consultancy, today announced the appointment of John Butler as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2027.

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John Butler, incoming CEO of Linesight (left), and Paul Boylan, Group CEO of IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC (right). Butler will become CEO of Linesight effective 1 January 2027, succeeding Boylan, who will continue to lead the wider group.

Butler will succeed Paul Boylan, who will remain closely involved with Linesight and its clients as Group CEO of IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC (IPS). Boylan will continue to lead this wider group, encompassing IPS, Linesight and Springtide. Today, the group comprises of more than 4,500 people and generates approximately $2 billion in net revenue, providing multi-sector solutions through its specialist brands.

Linesight is a global construction consultancy with over 50 years of experience, delivering cost, project controls, programme and project management services across data centres, life sciences, high-tech industrial and commercial sectors.

The business has scaled significantly under Boylan's leadership, growing from 20 offices and 700 people in 2021 to 44 offices across 30 countries and more than 2,500 people today. Over that period, Linesight has delivered year-on-year revenue growth of between 15% and 24% and is forecasting continued double-digit growth over the next three years.

Butler has built a strong track record of international leadership during his 25 years with Linesight, holding roles across the UK, EMEA and APAC. Over the past fifteen years, he has built Linesight's APAC and Middle East business from a small team to over 600 people across ten offices and eight markets. Today, the region supports Linesight's largest global clients, including four of the top ten technology companies in the Fortune Global 500, and has delivered more than 200 data centre projects across 15 countries.

As Linesight enters its next phase of growth, Butler will focus on expanding its global reach, strengthening its capabilities and continuing to build high-performing and diverse teams to meet the evolving needs of clients.

Scott Halyday will succeed Butler as Managing Director, APAC and the GCC, effective 1 January 2027, and join Linesight's Global Executive team. Based in Singapore, Halyday joined Linesight in 2018 and brings more than 20 years' experience leading complex programmes and client relationships across APAC and international markets. He will lead a strategically important region for Linesight, spanning eight markets and a diverse client base across data centres, life sciences, high-tech industrial and commercial sectors.

Paul Boylan, Group CEO of IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, said: "I'd like to congratulate John on his appointment as CEO of Linesight. John is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of our business, our people and our clients. He has worked with many of our largest global clients and played a significant role in scaling Linesight across international markets. That depth of knowledge, experience and perspective positions him strongly to lead the business as Linesight enters its next phase. I'm delighted to see him step into the role and look forward to working with him as Group CEO."

John Butler, incoming CEO, Linesight said: "I am incredibly proud to be appointed CEO of Linesight. I started my career here as a graduate, and over the years I have seen first-hand the strength of our people, the trust our clients place in us and how far we have come as a global business. I would like to thank Paul for his leadership and the significant contribution he has made to Linesight, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as Group CEO.

"Linesight has built a strong reputation through deep expertise and a genuine understanding of our clients' businesses, and those qualities will continue to define us. As we enter our next phase, we have a significant opportunity to build on what we have achieved, strengthen our capabilities, continue to build high-performing and diverse teams, and extend our reach in the markets where our clients are investing and growing."

The appointments will take effect on 1 January 2027.

About Linesight

Linesight is a global construction consultancy with over 50 years of experience, delivering cost, project controls, programme and project management services across data centres, life sciences, high-tech industrial and commercial.

We act as a strategic partner, combining global scale with local expertise and digital innovation to bring clarity, consistency and confidence to complex projects. Trusted by the most innovative, future-focused global businesses we build long-term relationships grounded in transparency, accountability and shared outcomes. Our work provides cost certainty and schedule confidence, enabling informed decisions from early planning through to completion. Visit Linesight.com for more information.

Delivering certainty. Partnering for the future.

About the group

IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC (IPS) is part of the Berkshire Hathaway group of companies and comprises three brands: IPS, Linesight and Springtide.

Led by Group CEO Paul Boylan, it has more than 4,500 people, operates across 40 countries and generates approximately $2 billion in net revenue. The group brings together complementary expertise to support clients across complex and highly regulated industries.

IPS, led by CEO Jim Stephanou, provides customized, integrated solutions for highly regulated industries, spanning design, engineering, construction, commissioning and operational readiness.

Linesight is a global construction consultancy providing cost management, project management and related services across complex capital projects and programmes, with expertise across sectors including data centres, life sciences, high-tech industrial and commercial. Paul Boylan is currently CEO, with John Butler appointed incoming CEO, effective 1 January 2027.

Springtide, led by CEO Michael Riordan, is a global project delivery partner specialising in PMC and EPCM services for data centre and advanced technology environments, with expertise across design, engineering, construction and strategic planning.

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Contacts:

Media contact: Deirdre Connolly, Edelman, Deirdre.Connolly@edelman.com, +353 852449804