Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management for critical infrastructure, today announced that BNZ, an independent power producer (IPP) focused on renewable energy across Southern Europe, has selected Sitetracker to streamline and scale the management of its growing multitechnology portfolio.

BNZ develops, builds, and operates utility-scale renewable energy assets across Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Its portfolio exceeds 2.7 GW across development, construction, and operation, including 530 MW connected and 222 MW under construction. To support its continued growth, BNZ sought a centralized platform to improve visibility, standardize workflows, and strengthen operational efficiency across the full asset lifecycle.

"The next generation of renewable energy leaders will be defined by how efficiently they can scale," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "BNZ is taking a proactive approach to building the operational infrastructure needed to support long-term growth, visibility, and execution across its portfolio."

As its portfolio expands in both scale and technological diversity, BNZ identified the need for a flexible platform that could serve as a single source of truth for project and asset information while integrating with its broader corporate data environment.

With Sitetracker, BNZ will be able to standardize workflows across development, construction, and operations, improving visibility into key project milestones, portfolio risks, and operational performance. The implementation is expected to enable more proactive project management, streamline executive reporting, and strengthen collaboration across teams and external stakeholders.

BNZ also selected Sitetracker for its configurability, analytics capabilities, and ability to integrate with the company's broader technology ecosystem, including Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Entra ID.

"We wanted a platform that could support standardized processes across development, construction, and operations while integrating seamlessly into our broader technology ecosystem," said Esther García, COO at BNZ. "Sitetracker gives us the flexibility and interoperability needed to support long-term portfolio growth."

By centralizing project, asset, and operational data, BNZ aims to reduce manual processes, improve governance, and establish a stronger foundation for sustained growth across renewable energy technologies.

About BNZ

BNZ is a next-generation independent power producer (IPP) specializing in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company has more than 2.7 GW under development, under construction, and in operation across Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Its mission is to advance a stable and sustainable energy transition, with a particular focus on supporting emerging digital economies and enabling the digital transformation of the future. The BNZ team brings together more than 100 years of experience in the renewable energy sector and is firmly committed to combating climate change and reducing CO2 emissions.

BNZ plays an active role in the energy transition, promoting environmental and social development in the communities where it operates. All its projects are designed to meet the highest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, fostering biodiversity and acting with integrity in all its activities.

The company embraces an efficient and sustainable business model, supported by an agile, diverse, and highly qualified team. By managing the entire value chain, BNZ aims to deliver stable performance and predictable returns to its investors, working closely with local partners who share its values in each market.

For more information, visit www.bnz.energy or contact media@bnz.energy.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Tilson, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Scout, Sitetracker's agentic AI platform, enables organizations across digital infrastructure and clean energy to move from operational insight to autonomous execution, without replacing the systems their teams already depend on. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What's Critical, with Sitetracker.

For more information, please request a demo.

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