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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 12:34 Uhr
294 Leser
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Tüyap: Plast Eurasia connects European plastics trade with suppliers in Istanbul

Tüyap will host the 35th edition of Plast Eurasia in Istanbul. It will bring plastics machinery, raw materials and production technologies together as organisers increase professional visitor outreach across key European markets.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plast Eurasia will take place at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul on 2-5 December 2026. Organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in cooperation with PAGEV and with the support of the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, the event will bring manufacturers, technology providers, distributors and procurement professionals together to develop commercial connections across the plastics industry.

"For 35 years, Plast Eurasia supports the growth of the industry," said Ilhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc. "This year, we want to carry that experience forward by creating focused opportunities."

European visitor outreach gains pace

Three months before the fair opens, 90% of exhibition space has been sold. Organisers expect 80,000 visitors, with professional visitor outreach focused on Germany, Belgium, Greece, Romania, France, Italy and Poland, alongside markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

For European professionals, the event will bring machinery suppliers, materials companies and other plastics businesses together. The international visitor programme is designed to support new commercial contacts while helping companies develop existing trading relationships.

Plastic production machinery and raw materials and chemicals will form two core parts of the exhibition. The fair will also cover next-generation production technologies and machinery solutions. The product scope allows buyers and technical professionals to review equipment, materials and production approaches during the same visit.

Anniversary programme traces 35 years of industry change

The 35th-anniversary programme will include a Milestones Map presenting key stages in the history of the industry and the fair. Brands which participated throughout 35 years, will receive plaques during the opening ceremony for their long-standing involvement.

The Stage is Yours! programme will give exhibitors 30-minute presentation slots to share value-added products, technologies, success stories and industry solutions with visitors. The Hosted Buyer Guided Tour programme will help international purchasing delegations navigate relevant product groups and exhibitors more efficiently.

Turkish Airlines is the Official Airline of Plast Eurasia and will offer discounts on eligible international return flights to Istanbul between 25 November and 12 December 2026, with 10% off Economy Class and 15% off Business Class fares.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42e49fd9-a299-4db2-bfc1-fea43f98b2b3



Contact: Emirhan Boyaci EmirhanBoyaci@tuyap.com.tr

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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