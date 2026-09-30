Spek launches agents combining algorithms with AI to analyze thousands of keywords, study competitors, and plan an app's next move. Its self-learning agents track the results and adapt the strategy, turning every update into the starting point for the next.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Spek is introducing self-learning ASO agents designed to turn app market research into an ongoing strategy for growth on the App Store. Rather than treating keyword selection as a one-time task, the agents examine where an app can realistically compete and use that research to guide its next update. As visibility and rankings change, the process is designed to carry what the app learns into the next decision.

Spek introduces self-learning ASO agents that research the market boosting app discoverability

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App Store visibility requires repeated choices about which opportunities are worth pursuing, not just an initial set of keywords. Spek's approach to app store optimization begins with research into a market and its competitive landscape before narrowing the field to opportunities for a particular app. The company says its analysis can cover thousands of keywords in a market, a scale intended to make the eventual choice more selective rather than simply broader.

"Picking a keyword is the easy part. The hard part is knowing why that keyword makes sense for this app, in this market, right now," said Alptekin Can of Spek. "If the results change, the next decision should change with them. Otherwise, you're just repeating the same research and hoping for a different outcome."

Spek's website says the company helps more than 500 apps grow. Its published description of the agents spans market research and the preparation of app updates, placing the announcement within an offering already presented to app developers. The proposed introduction focuses on what happens across successive decisions: research informs an update strategy, and the app's subsequent visibility and ranking results provide context for what to examine next. That continuing cycle is the distinction Spek wants to bring to app growth.

The longer-term question for Spek is how much more useful each decision can become when an agent retains the context of earlier research and performance. As app markets shift, the company's focus is on making those observations part of the next round of App Store growth decisions, rather than leaving developers to restart their research after every update. That gives the introduction a measure beyond the volume of keywords examined: whether each cycle helps an app make a more informed choice about where to compete.

About Spek

Spek is an app growth platform powered by self-learning ASO agents. Combining algorithms with AI, Spek analyzes thousands of keywords, studies competitors, and plans each app's next move. Its agents continuously monitor performance and adapt their strategy, helping developers grow their apps while spending less time on manual research.

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