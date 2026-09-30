Commercial Production on Track for Q4 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its first sale of doré from Cabral's 100%-owned Cuiú Cuiú Gold District ("Cuiú Cuiú" or the "District") in the State of Pará, Brazil, to a refinery in Brazil. The Project remains on time and budget for commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Highlights

The first gold sale has been completed, successfully confirming the Company's mine-to-market arrangements

Over 2,400 oz of gold was sold at an average net realized price in excess of US$4,200 per oz

Operation of the dry plant (ore preparation and stacking) transitioned to 24-hour operation with two shifts per day. Operations are proceeding steadily towards commercial production, which is expected during calendar Q4, 2026

Safety systems and culture continue to be a priority as activities migrate from construction to operations

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO, commented, "The completion of our first gold sale is an important milestone for Cabral and marks the beginning of revenue generation from the gold-in-oxide starter operation at Cuiú Cuiú. This achievement reflects the strong execution of our Brazilian operating team and confirms that the key elements of the operating chain from mining and processing through to doré shipment and sale are now in place. As we continue to advance the ramp-up, our focus remains on safely increasing throughput and recoveries, building a reliable source of operating cash flow, and progressing expansion opportunities in the Phase 1 processing of oxides and the larger Phase 2 hard-rock development opportunity at Cuiú Cuiú. I would again like to personally thank and congratulate every member of the team who helped make this milestone possible."

Production Update

With the commissioning phase almost complete, the site operations team continues to advance preparations for full-scale production (Figures 1 and 2). An early priority was to stabilize the dry stacking rate on the heap leach pads using one operating shift per day. Having achieved this ahead of schedule, the team decided to bring forward the use of a second shift per day. This has resulted in 24-hour operation at both the dry and wet circuits. Mining operations remain primarily a 12-hour operation, using accumulated ROM ("run of mine") stockpiles to feed the dry plant during the night shift.

Over the coming months, the priority is to increase daily production rates toward the project's design capacity, after which the Company intends to declare Commercial Production. The Project remains on schedule and on budget to complete construction and achieve Commercial Production in calendar Q4 2026.

Health and Safety

The Owners Team has worked a total of 246,681 hours so far during 2026, while Contractors have worked a total of 418,119 hours, resulting in a combined total of 664,800 hours worked. The Project has recorded one Lost Time Incident (LTI) during the year, resulting in a Lost Time Injury Rate (LTIR) of 0.30. The LTIR is defined as lost time incidents incurred for every 200,000 hours worked. The operations team is focused on safely progressing through the ramp-up phase and carefully managing the workforce transition currently underway.

Figure 1: Saprolite Mining operations in starter pit at MG deposit.

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Figure 2: Heap Leach Pad stacking continuing at an increased rate following introduction of 24-hour-a-day operation.

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About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production from gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025. The Company recently announced its first gold pour at its Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach mining operation which is based on the NI43-101 PFS technical report and expects to enter commercial gold production during Q4 2026.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

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