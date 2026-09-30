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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 12:46 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sucden Financial Appoints James Wheaton as Deputy Head of Softs

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has appointed James Wheaton as Deputy?Head?of?Softs.

James joined Sucden Financial from Amius Limited, a London-headquartered global trading and commodities firm, where he served as a Derivatives Broker.

He was previously Assistant Vice President of Softs at StoneX and brings over ten years?of?front-office experience in the agricultural derivatives market, covering both cleared and OTC derivatives with extensive knowledge of multiple trading platforms. James will be responsible for new business acquisition, listed derivatives execution, and relationship management across Sucden Financial's diverse soft commodity business.

Tom Kujawa, Co-head of Softs, said:
"James brings deep experience across agricultural derivatives markets, a highly analytical approach, and exceptional relationship-building skills. His formidable expertise further strengthens our capabilities and reinforces Sucden Financial's commitment to innovation and creating new opportunities for our clients. We are confident that he will make a major contribution to the continued growth of the business and are excited to have him on board."

James Wheaton, Deputy Head of Softs, said:
"I am delighted to join Sucden Financial and look forward to working with a highly experienced and talented team to further enhance the firm's market-leading softs brokerage capabilities."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/
x.com/SucdenFinancial
sucdenfinancial.com
press@sucfin.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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