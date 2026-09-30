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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 12:46 Uhr
270 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Italpreziosi Official Sponsor of the Gala Dinner at the LBMA & LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2026

AREZZO, Italy, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italpreziosi S.p.A. will attend the Global Precious Metals Conference 2026, taking place from 4 to 6 October at the Hilton Sorrento Palace in Sorrento, marking the 25th edition of the international event dedicated to the precious metals industry. The company will also be the sponsor of the Gala Dinner and Entertainment, to be held on the evening of 5 October.

Organised by the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) and the LPPM (London Platinum and Palladium Market), the conference represents an important meeting point for the international precious metals community, bringing together refineries, banks, traders, institutions and industry professionals from around the world.

A delegation from Italpreziosi, including CEO and Founder Ivana Ciabatti and members of the company's management team, will be present in Sorrento to meet with partners, clients and industry professionals and to take part in the conference's discussions and networking opportunities.

The relationship between Italpreziosi and LBMA dates back many years: the company has been an Associate Member since 2008, joined the LBMA Gold Good Delivery List in 2018 and, as of 20 May 2026, is also included in the Silver Good Delivery List.

"We are proud to support the gala dinner of a conference that celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and has chosen Italy as its host country. It is an opportunity to welcome the international precious metals community to Italy, in a year that holds particular significance for us, with our inclusion in the Silver Good Delivery List alongside gold. In a market built on trust, meeting in person still matters greatly," said Ivana Ciabatti, CEO and Founder of Italpreziosi S.p.A.

With more than 40 years of experience in the precious metals industry, Italpreziosi is today one of Italy's leading industrial companies operating in international markets across precious metals refining, recovery and trading, as well as the production and sale of investment gold.

In 2024, Italpreziosi obtained B Corp certification, joining the international community of companies meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. The company's ESG achievements also include UNI/PdR 125:2022 gender equality certification and ISO 14064-1 certification for the measurement and management of its carbon footprint.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d05a43e6-0163-4071-a3b3-2808cbea8f0f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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