Research shared at the 35th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress highlights the benefits of multifunctional sunscreens, colloidal oat formulations addressing acne, hyperpigmentation, eczema, UV-related skin damage, and the impact of 5% minoxidil for alopecia.

Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Regaine will present 12 new scientific data sets at the 35th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress taking place September 30th through October 3rd in Vienna.

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New Neutrogena science showcased at EADV 2026 in Vienna, Austria

Abstracts presented will share new evidence demonstrating how science-backed ingredients including niacinamide, trehalose, colloidal oat and 5% minoxidil can help address some of the most common skin and hair concerns consumers experience, including acne, oily skin, dry skin, hyperpigmentation, eczema, UV-related skin damage and androgenetic alopecia.

The findings reinforce a growing body of evidence showing that innovative formulations can deliver benefits beyond traditional expectations by helping protect and strengthen the skin barrier, improve visible skin concerns, and support hair regrowth.

New Research Advances Understanding of Skin Health, Skin Barrier Function and Hair Regrowth

Consumers increasingly seek effective, science-backed solutions that address multiple concerns while fitting seamlessly into daily self-care routines. Research from Neutrogena, Aveeno and Regaine demonstrates how targeted ingredients can provide measurable benefits for skin and hair health while supporting confidence and overall well-being.

"Consumers consistently tell us that healthy skin and healthy hair can have a meaningful impact on their confidence and quality of life," said Kate Stockman, Vice President and Head of EMEA Research Development at Kenvue. "The research we are presenting at EADV advances our understanding of how ingredients such as niacinamide, colloidal oat and 5% minoxidil can support skin barrier health, improve visible skin concerns and promote hair regrowth, respectively. We are proud to continue partnering with the dermatology community to advance the science of skin and hair health through rigorous research and innovation."

Neutrogena Research: Multifunctional Sunscreens Deliver Benefits Beyond UV Protection

Multifunctional sunscreen helps manage oily skin and reduce visible acne-related signs

Consumers are increasingly seeking sunscreens that deliver cosmetic and skin health benefits beyond UV protection. New researchi on Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Invisible Fluid Sunscreen Oil Control 50+ demonstrates how a broad-spectrum sunscreen formulated with 2% trehalose and 2% niacinamide can help address oily and acne-prone skin while providing daily sun protection.

In two small multi-ethnic Brazilian populations with acne-prone and oily skin, researchers observed:

A 56% reduction in visible redness after 28 days

A 46% reduction in acne-related hyperpigmentation

Up to a 12% reduction in skin oiliness

A 10% reduction in visible shine

A 13% increase in skin hydration

High consumer satisfaction, with 90% reporting less skin oiliness and 78% reporting reduced acne marks

These findings demonstrate how multifunctional sunscreen formulations may help support the appearance of clearer, more balanced skin while protecting against UV exposure.

Niacinamide-containing sunscreen improves hydration and helps visibly reduce sunspots

A second studyii evaluated Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Invisible Fluid Sunscreen Hydration Fluid 50, formulated with 2% niacinamide and vitamins C and E, in women with dry skin.

Researchers found that regular use was associated with:

A 22% improvement in skin hydration

Maintenance of skin barrier integrity

Significant improvements in skin tone uniformity and radiance

Reductions in visible facial spot size associated with hyperpigmentation

After 28 days of use, more than 90% of participants reported noticing increased skin hydration. Improvements in overall skin tone appearance and visible discoloration continued through 56 days.

Aveeno Research: Colloidal Oat Supports Skin Barrier Health, Recovery and Eczema Care

Colloidal oat formulation supports skin recovery following UV-related damage

Oat and its concentrated components (avena sativa) have long been recognized for their skin-soothing properties. New researchiii further demonstrates how colloidal oat can support skin barrier function and recovery following UV exposure.

Preclinical and clinical studies evaluating formulations containing the Aveeno brand's proprietary Triple Oat Complex found:

Increased production of key skin barrier proteins, including filaggrin and loricrin

Preservation of these proteins following UV exposure

Faster skin recovery following application

Improved hydration and increased ceramide production

Together, these findings reinforce the important role of colloidal oat in supporting healthy, resilient skin.

Dermatologists report benefits of colloidal oat-based emollients alongside topical corticosteroids for eczema

An international surveyiv of 178 dermatologists and pediatric clinicians across Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States evaluated perceptions of an Aveeno colloidal oat-based emollient used alongside topical corticosteroids in eczema management.

Among respondents:

87.6% reported frequently recommending a specific colloidal oat-based emollient alongside topical corticosteroids

92.7% reported observing steroid-sparing or steroid-optimization effects

Clinicians reported benefits related to skin barrier support, hydration and reduced treatment-related concerns

The findings highlight the perceived value of colloidal oat-based emollients as a complementary component of eczema care.

Regaine Research: Earlier Use of 5% Minoxidil Associated with Greater Hair Regrowth in Male Androgenetic Alopecia

New analysisv suggests earlier intervention may improve hair regrowth outcomes

Androgenetic alopecia, the most common form of hair loss in men, affects an estimated 30% to 50% of men by age 50. New research from Regaine examined how age and stage of hair loss may influence outcomes among men using 5% Minoxidil Topical Foam (MTF).

In a post-hoc analysis of a Phase III clinical trial, researchers assessed changes in non-vellus hair count after 16 weeks of treatment with Regaine 5% Minoxidil Topical Foam. The analysis found greater hair regrowth among younger men and among those at earlier stages of hair loss based on the Norwood-Hamilton classification scale.

Key findings included:

Men aged 20 to 30 years experienced an average increase of 26.25 hairs from baseline after 16 weeks, compared with 19.93 hairs among men older than 30 years.

Men with Type III hair loss experienced an average increase of 23.06 hairs, compared with 18.70 hairs among men with more advanced Type IV and Type V hair loss.

Statistically significant improvements in hair regrowth versus placebo were observed across all hair loss classifications (p<0.002).

The analysis concluded that while 5% Minoxidil Topical Foam promoted hair regrowth across all ages and stages studied, greater regrowth was observed among younger men and those at earlier stages of androgenetic alopecia, highlighting the potential value of early intervention.

Additional Research and Scientific Exchange at EADV 2026

Additional new studies will further reinforce the research of Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Regaine at EADV 2026. Neutrogena will also sponsor an industry session entitled "Raising the Bar-rier: New Hydration Evidence in Compromised Skin" including industry experts Ted Lain MD, MBA, FAAD, Patrica Farris MD, FAAD,? and Kenvue Head of Medical Affairs North America, Skin Health Baby, Asha Patel Shah MD, MBA, FAAD.

For more information about the research being presented by Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Regaine at the 35th EADV Congress, please contact the media representatives below.

Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Regaine are brands of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

References i Rennó I, Felix D, Satake C, et al. Clinical Evidence of Improved Post Inflammatory Skin Changes and Skin Oiliness with Continuous Use of a Facial Sunscreen Containing 2% Trehalose and 2% Niacinamide in a Multiethnic Brazilian Population. Presented at: 35th EADV Congress; September 30-October 3, 2026; Vienna Austria. ii Rennó I, Felix D, Moreira G, et al. Additional Therapeutic Benefits of a Sunscreen with 2% Niacinamide for Dry Skin: A 56-Day Clinical Study in a Brazilian Population. Presented at: 35 EADV; September 30-October 3, 2026; Vienna, Austria. iii Edison BL, Besingi R, Parsa R, et al. Pre-Clinical and Clinical Efficacy of an Oat-containing Lotion Demonstrated Increased Protein, Ceramide, Skin Resiliency and Speed of Healing the Skin Barrier. Presented at: 35th EADV Congress; September 30-October 3, 2026; Vienna, Austria. iv Peer A, Ahmad AHH, Lisante TA, Pringle L. Clinician-Reported Perceptions of a Colloidal Oat-Based Emollient Used with Topical Corticosteroids in Eczema: Results of a Multinational SERMO Survey. Presented at: 35 EADV Congress; September 30-October 3, 2026; Vienna, Austria. v Waide RJ, McGuire JA, LaTerra P, Shah AP. Early Intervention of 5% Minoxidil Usage Yields Improved Hair Regrowth in Male Androgenetic Alopecia: The Effects of Age and Stage. Presented at: the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology, September 25-28, 2024, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

EMEA Local Media Contact:

Natalie McCabe

nbuhl@kenvue.com

Global R&D Media Relations:

Meghan Harding

MHardin1@kenvue.com