The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes To Showcase Supply Chain and Logistics AI and Technology Innovations at 2026 Innovation Forum

ATLANTA and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, will showcase its artificial intelligence (AI) and logistics technology innovations at its 2026 Innovation Forum, which takes place October 6-8 in Chicago. The innovations address time-consuming work across supply chain operations, including chasing shipment updates, rekeying trade documents and investigating delivery exceptions. Combining the connectivity and operationally ready data of the Descartes Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN) with logistics expertise and embedded AI, these capabilities help customers act faster, increase capacity and keep customer commitments on track.

"Too much of a logistics professional's day can still be consumed by tracking down information, reconciling data and following up on routine tasks," said Ken Wood, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Descartes. "Our AI innovations take on more of that operational legwork, giving people more time for the decisions, exceptions and customer relationships that require their expertise. At this year's Innovation Forum, we're showing how trusted data, logistics expertise and intelligent automation come together to help customers put AI to work with measurable results and appropriate human oversight."

Some of the technology highlights at the event include:

Transportation Management

AI agents that take on freight visibility follow-up. Descartes MacroPoint OpsForce automates driver engagement, restores interrupted tracking, confirms shipment milestones and collects missing proof-of-delivery documents. Previously reported customer results include an average 30% increase in no-touch tracking automation and 1.5x productivity gains for tracking teams, helping transportation providers manage more freight with less manual follow-up.



Fleet Performance Management

Machine learning that increases delivery capacity. The Descartes Fleet Data Intelligence platform learns from actual delivery durations and route conditions to improve service time predictions. Early deployments increased route density by up to 30%, enabling fleets to schedule more stops within existing driver hours.

Predictive AI to help reduce accidents. Descartes Fleet Safety draws on more than 40 billion miles of telemetry and 500,000 accident records to identify driver risk and guide targeted coaching. By combining predictive insights with training and monitoring workflows, the solution helps fleets intervene earlier to improve driver behavior and reduce preventable accidents.

Global Trade Intelligence

AI-powered free trade qualification to uncover duty savings. Descartes Free Trade Intelligence combines AI-enabled analysis with rules of origin covering more than 250 regimes globally to help assess eligibility for preferential tariffs. Explainable recommendations and documented calculations support faster qualification, more informed sourcing decisions and audit readiness.

AI-assisted screening that reduces false positives. Descartes Visual Compliance AI Assist uses machine learning to filter low-risk screening results and reduce unnecessary reviews. Configurable risk settings, human oversight and audit trails help compliance teams focus on potential threats while maintaining control over screening decisions.

Conversational AI that accelerates global trade research. The Descartes Datamyne AI Agent answers natural-language questions with insights linked to supporting shipment records, helping teams evaluate suppliers, monitor competitors and identify market opportunities. It helps reduce research and analysis time, depending on user experience and query complexity.



Logistics Service Providers

AI that turns shipment documents into operationally ready data. Descartes' AI-powered Image Document Management interprets related commercial invoices, bills of lading and packing lists to prepare data for customs entries and shipment creation. Embedded AI agents reduce repetitive rekeying and manual corrections within the applications customers already use.

Faster quoting to capture new business. Descartes Spot combines live carrier rates, fees and surcharges with quotation management, helping forwarders return 90% of customer quotes in under 30 seconds while evaluating shipping options and protecting margins.

Ecommerce Operations

AI-driven purchasing and inventory planning. Descartes ForecastMine uses sales data to generate SKU-level demand forecasts and purchasing recommendations, including for bundles, kits and product variants. It flags slow-moving products and helps merchants reduce stockouts and excess inventory.



Descartes' innovations will be showcased at a unique and interactive Technology Fair on October 6 from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM CT, offering attendees hands-on experience with its latest capabilities and solutions. After the Technology Fair, the company plans to donate monitors and flat screen televisions used at the event to Compudot, a national non-profit organization with a local office in Chicago that provides free computers, low-cost or free internet solutions, and technology education to schools for underserved youth and families to help them support educational goals for students.

Through sessions, peer discussions and hands-on demonstrations, the Innovation Forum brings customers, partners and Descartes teams together to explore how technology can reduce operational friction across the shipment journey from order to delivery.

To learn more about event speakers, sessions and sponsors, visit 2026 Innovation Forum.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' logistics and supply chain solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; the innovations Descartes intends to present at its Innovation Forum in Chicago; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by applicable law, Descartes does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.