Body feminization surgery is covered by insurance and done by Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic, a renowned plastic surgeon featured in Cosmopolitan magazine for body feminization surgery, is the only surgeon in the world who performs full body feminization surgery in a single combined operation, reshaping the chest, waist, hips, buttocks, and rib cage for transgender women and nonbinary patients. Dr. Sajan also accepts all insurance for body feminization surgery, making the procedure accessible to transgender patients who would otherwise face the full cost out of pocket.

What Body Feminization Surgery Involves

Body feminization surgery is a set of gender-affirming procedures designed to create a more traditionally feminine body shape. These surgeries are related to the breasts, waist, hips, abdomen, and the buttocks. Most surgeons perform these procedures in stages spread over months or years, requiring separate anesthesia events and multiple recovery periods.

With Dr. Sajan, he performs all of these surgeries involved in body feminization together in one surgical session. These surgeries include:

Breast augmentation,

Liposuction 360 of the abdomen, flanks, and back,

Fat transfer to the buttocks, hips, and breasts

Rib remodeling or rib removal to narrow the waist.

In the United States, there are few surgeons who offer all of these procedures in a single operation, and fewer still perform rib procedures at all.

Technology Used in Dr. Sajan's Body Feminization Surgery

Sajan uses technologically advanced devices during body feminization surgery, each addressing a different stage of contouring the torso.

Power-assisted liposuction: Dr. Sajan performs Lipo 360 with a power-assisted cannula that vibrates at high frequency to loosen fat before it is removed. The technique requires less manual force than traditional liposuction, which allows more controlled fat removal in fibrous areas such as the back and flanks and helps preserve the fat cells later used for transfer to the hips and buttocks.

Laser-assisted liposuction: In select areas, he uses laser-assisted liposuction beneath the skin that liquefies and ruptures the fat cells before they are sucked out.

Renuvion: After fat removal, Dr. Sajan treats the underside of the skin with Renuvion, a device that combines helium plasma with radiofrequency energy. The energy causes the tissue to contract on contact, tightening loose skin over the abdomen and waist without additional incisions. This step is particularly relevant after rib remodeling, when the waist is narrowed and the overlying skin must retract to match the new frame.

Used together, these technologies allow Dr. Sajan to remove fat, tighten skin, and refine the waistline in the same operation in which he places breast implants, transfers fat, and reshapes the ribs.

Insurance Coverage for Body Feminization Surgery

Dr. Sajan accepts insurance from a wide range of insurance companies for the body feminization procedure. His team manages the coverage process on the patient's behalf for the body feminization procedure. The staff at the clinic verify benefits, submit prior authorization requests, and prepare the required documentation, including letters of support, before surgery is scheduled. Patients are not responsible for coordinating paperwork with their insurer.

More Than 1,100 Google Reviews

Dr. Sajan holds more than 1,100 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating, the largest review base of any plastic surgeon in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Most surgeons in the region hold a fraction of that total. The volume of verified patient feedback, combined with steady five-star activity, places him among the most reviewed plastic surgeons in the country and gives patients a broad record of outcomes to evaluate before scheduling a consultation.

A Recognized Surgeon in Gender-Affirming Surgery

Dr. Sajan is known as a trusted surgeon in the transgender community and performs a full range of gender-affirming procedures, including body feminization, all-in-one facial feminization surgeries, tracheal shave, FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, and many more. He has authored and published several books in respected medical journals, lectures nationally and internationally on advanced surgical techniques, and has been featured in national media, including Cosmopolitan, Seattle Mag, and the Seattle Met magazine as the best surgeon in the country. He receives patients from around the globe, making him one of the best and most reliable surgeons for the transgender community in the world, accepting insurance for body feminization surgeries.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/body-feminization-surgery-1228903