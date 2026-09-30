From ESS News Chinese inverter and battery maker Fox ESS has unveiled a modular C&I storage system that it says can scale from 28 kWh to nearly 1,000 kWh on a single inverter. The company lists a maximum on-grid configuration of 100 units in parallel, for 96 MWh, and an off-grid maximum of 30 units, for 28.8 MWh. The system, called Power Beast, was launched on last week at a company event in Wenzhou, China. It combines Fox ESS's 125 kW H3 Plus hybrid inverter with its CQ series of high-voltage batteries. According to the inverter's datasheet, it has a battery voltage range of 180 V to 950 V, ...

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