Prague-headquartered independent power producer Rezolv Energy says it has signed an up to €561 million ($637.3 million) financing package for its planned 1.3 GW solar plant. According to an update posted by Rezolv on LinkedIn, the Dama solar project, to be built in the Arad county of western Romania, will be the largest onshore renewable energy project in the European Union. It is expected to generate around 1.8 TWh of electricity annually once fully operational, equivalent to around 36% of Romania's total solar electricity generation last year. Rezlov says its production will cover the consumption ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...