Belgium's Federal Public Service (FPS) Economy, the country's market surveillance authority, published last week the results of a PV cable inspection and testing campaign conducted in 2024. The authority said the campaign had two objectives: to verify compliance with the requirements of Regulation (EU) No. 305/2011 and to prevent unfair competition. "As part of the sampling and testing campaign, PV cable samples were collected for laboratory analysis," FPS Economy said. "The tests were intended to determine whether the performance characteristics reported by manufacturers in their Declarations ...

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