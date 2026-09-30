Infosys and ABN Amro Extend Strategic Collaboration to Simplify IT Landscape and Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the collaboration will help ABN AMRO drive operational efficiency, scalability, and innovation

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, and ABN AMRO Bank, one of the largest banks in the Netherlands, today announced the extension of their strategic collaboration to accelerate the bank's AI-driven transformation. As part of this, Infosys will deliver application development, testing, and support services to simplify and modernize ABN Amro's IT landscape, enhance operational efficiency and scalability, while enabling greater innovation.

By moving beyond isolated AI initiatives to enterprise-wide adoption, the collaboration is focused on unlocking AI value at scale. Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offerings using generative and agentic AI technologies, Infosys will help ABN AMRO embed AI more deeply across its technology estate, enabling the bank to translate data into insight-driven innovations. By streamlining platforms, improving agility, and strengthening the delivery of digital services across the enterprise, Infosys will enable faster value realization. Drawing on its global engineering talent and alternative delivery models, Infosys will support sustained efficiency gains while building a scalable, secure, and future-ready IT foundation that fosters continuous innovation.

Carsten Bittner, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at ABN AMRO Bank, said, "The renewed collaboration with Infosys will help further to simplify and modernize our IT landscape, while accelerating the responsible adoption of AI across the company. This engagement will enhance operational efficiency, deliver greater customer value, and help reduce complexity and operating costs."

Jay Nair, EVP, Industry Head, Financial Service and Public Sector, Infosys, said, "This renewal marks an important milestone in our relationship with ABN AMRO and underscores the trust placed in Infosys. We are bringing together deep domain expertise, a resilient global delivery model, and the power of Infosys Topaz to help re-architect core systems, simplify complex IT landscapes, and operationalize AI in a purposeful way. Our focus is not just on transformation at scale, but on delivering it with precision, efficiency, and long-term sustainability for the bank."

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

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SOURCE Infosys