Doseology Sciences Inc.: Doseology Announces Director and Officer Changes; Completes Shares-for-Debt Settlement

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a consumer product innovation company focused on oral pouch and functional stimulant product technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kareem Baalbaki as the interim CEO, interim CFO and a director of the Company and Jeremy Wright as a director of the Company.

Kareem Baalbaki is an operations and supply chain executive with more than ten years of experience scaling high-growth businesses, restructuring underperforming operations, and working with boards on complex operating and financial decisions. He brings hands-on CPG experience across operations, governance, and organizational design.

Most notably, Mr. Baalbaki served as Chief Supply Chain Officer at Revive Superfoods, a Canadian frozen CPG company. In that role he helped scale the operating platform from approximately $10 million to $150 million in annual revenue. He has since worked with founders and boards on infrastructure build-out, cost structure, and governance in both growth and transition settings.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Mr. Baalbaki holds a Master of Science in International Business from the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom.

Jeremy Wright, CPA, CMA, is Chief Financial Officer of Avant Brands Inc., listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He was founding CFO of GTEC Holdings (now Avant) from 2017 to 2019, helping raise more than $45 million and shaping the strategy that preceded the company's TSX uplisting in 2021; he returned as CFO in 2024. Under his current tenure, and over the period since that uplisting, Avant has been recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for three consecutive years (2023-2025). From 2020 to 2022 he was CFO of Alpha Cognition Inc. through its qualifying transaction and first years as a public issuer, helping to raise more than $20 million. Alpha Cognition later uplisted to Nasdaq (ACOG) and is now a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company following FDA approval of lead drug, ZUNVEYL. His public-company finance experience therefore spans two of North America's most senior and highly regulated exchanges - the TSX and Nasdaq. A former Senior Manager at Deloitte LLP (Canada), he brings Big Four training, public-company reporting and controls experience, and capital-markets execution in regulated industries. He holds a B.A. (Hons.) in Environmental Economics from Brock University.

The Company also announces that Chris Jackson has resigned as CEO of the Company and Chris Cherry has resigned as CFO of the Company.

The Company also announces that, further to its news release of September 23, 2026, it has issued an aggregate of 75,268 common shares (each a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.18 per Share, to settle $13,548.39 in accrued share-based consulting compensation to a former consultant of the Company (the "Settlement"). The Settlement Shares are subject to the applicable resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD | OTCQB: DOSEF | FSE: VU70)

Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.

From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.

For more information visit:

Corporate: www.doseology.com

Shop: www.feedthatbrain.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Jackson

Director

Doseology Sciences Inc.

Investor & Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 604.908.3095

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Doseology Sciences Inc.