Sono-Tek Corporation: Sono-Tek Announces Record $7.19 Million in Orders from Advanced Clean Energy Sector Customer

Three Orders for 10 Production Systems Combine to Represent Largest Order in Company History



Record Orders Significantly Increase Fiscal 2028 Revenue Visibility

MILTON, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it has received three purchase orders totaling approximately $7.19 million from an existing customer in the clean energy sector. The orders include 10 production-scale coating systems for shipment to three different geographic locations and represent the largest aggregate customer order in Sono-Tek's history.



The orders continue a multi-year relationship with a customer that has successfully installed and operated Sono-Tek production systems for its advanced solar manufacturing process. The latest orders represent a significant expansion of the customer's use of Sono-Tek's proprietary ultrasonic coating technology and further demonstrate the progression of Sono-Tek systems from process development into high volume manufacturing applications.



The 10 systems are currently expected to be delivered primarily during Sono-Tek's 2028 fiscal year, which begins on March 1, 2027. Actual delivery timing may vary based on production schedules and customer requirements.



The new orders add significant clarity to Sono-Tek's probable fiscal 2028 revenue. Together with the previously announced medical diagnostic production line order of more than $3.6 million, Sono-Tek now has more than $10.79 million in backlog from these two programs, with the majority currently expected to ship during fiscal 2028. With approximately five months remaining before fiscal 2028 begins, Sono-Tek has additional time to build even further upon this backlog. The two programs serve different customers in two key growth markets-alternative energy and medical devices.

Steve Harshbarger, President and CEO of Sono-Tek, commented: "These record orders represent an important milestone for Sono-Tek and a significant expansion of our relationship with this customer. Following the successful deployment of our technology in its advanced clean energy manufacturing process, the customer is now expanding its use of Sono-Tek production systems across three geographic locations."



"The size and scope of these orders demonstrate the significant opportunity created when customers successfully scale a proven process using Sono-Tek technology. They are also a strong example of our long-term growth strategy: supporting customers from process development through high-volume manufacturing with increasingly sophisticated production systems and higher average selling prices."



"Together with the more than $3.6 million medical diagnostic production line announced in August, we now have more than $10.79 million in backlog from these two programs that is currently expected to be delivered primarily during fiscal 2028. Importantly, these two major programs are for different customers serving two distinct markets. With approximately five months remaining before fiscal 2028 begins, we believe this provides significant early visibility into the coming fiscal year, while providing additional time to further build our fiscal 2028 backlog."



The latest orders continue to reinforce Sono-Tek's position in the alternative energy sector, a key component of the Company's long-term growth strategy. Sono-Tek's ultrasonic coating systems are being used in a growing range of clean energy applications, including next-generation solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation and carbon capture.



About Sono-Tek



Sono-Tek Corporation is the global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries, including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-generation solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture

applications.



Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services helps customers achieve technological breakthroughs and successfully scale manufacturing from concept through production. We strategically deliver our products through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse industries

worldwide.



Our solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient, and highly reliable, enabling dramatic reductions in overspray while reducing raw material, water, and energy consumption. They provide improved process repeatability, high transfer efficiency, exceptional coating uniformity, and reduced emissions.



Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and manufacturing processes.



Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions, including political, regulatory, tax, competitive, and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; continued strength of sales to the medical device market; continued strong demand for Sono-Tek's suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services in the clean energy and other markets; maintenance of order backlog; evolving tariff policies; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions; the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher-value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range of sales guidance. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



For More Information:



Sono-Tek Corporation

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (845) 795-2020

info@sono-tek.com



Investor Relations

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com