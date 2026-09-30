Vasion, the intelligent print automation company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Management Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US54124826, September 2026).

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According to the IDC MarketScape, "Organizations in sectors such as education, healthcare, government, manufacturing, financial services, and retail should consider Vasion when seeking support for business process automation revolving around print, output, and agentic or rules-based workflows. Vasion customers may derive considerable value from the vendor's solutions in support of unifying their organizations' digital transformation efforts, particularly where a single portal with functionality extending beyond print management is sought, and especially where FedRAMP High Authorization, a SOC 2 Type II report, or ISO 27001/42001 certification is required."

"In the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Management Solutions, Vasion demonstrates how organizations across industries can unify business process automation around print, output, and agentic workflows while meeting rigorous compliance requirements," said Evan Hardie, Senior Research Director, Consumer Devices Lead, IDC.

Separately, IDC's Market Share: Worldwide and U.S. Device and Print Management Shares, 2025 Strong Years for Market Leaders ranked Vasion #1 for market share in the US and a statistically tied ranking, globally in the device and print management market in 2025 [1].

Print has historically operated separately from many systems enterprise IT has already modernized. Identity, endpoint management and storage have moved increasingly into cloud environments, while many print operations still rely on servers, drivers and infrastructure maintained across offices and data centers. As companies modernize this remaining infrastructure, print is becoming part of a broader CIO decision around infrastructure, security, and how information moves across the business.

"For us, this recognition from the IDC MarketScape validates our approach: print management shouldn't be its own siloed problem, it should be part of a broader, intelligent automation strategy," said Scott Lee, Chief Product Officer at Vasion. "We're focused on making every document, printed or digital, part of an automated, AI-ready workflow. This recognition tells us we're solving the right problem, and it's motivation to move faster for our customers."

Vasion serves more than 14,000 customers globally, including hundreds of the world's largest enterprises. A complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Management Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment is available here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the circles. Vendor year over-year growth rate relative to the given market is indicated by a plus, neutral or minus next to the vendor name.

About Vasion

Vasion is an Intelligent Print Automation company making digital transformation attainable for all by eliminating print servers, consolidating print environments, and digitizing document workflows. Renowned for pioneering serverless, direct IP printing with PrinterLogic, we are now redefining modern output management with one of the world's most secure cloud native platforms: Vasion holds ISO 42001 and ISO 27001 certifications, SOC 2 Type II report, and FedRAMP High Authorization. More than 14,000 customers globally, including hundreds of the world's leading enterprises, use Vasion to modernize, consolidate, automate, and secure their print environments, deploying and enabling AI at the document layer. Learn more at vasion.com.

Notes to editors: sources for statistics cited above

[1] IDC, Market Share: Worldwide and U.S. Device and Print Management Shares, 2025 Strong Years for Market Leaders, Evan Hardie and Geoffrey Wilbur, July 2026.

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Contacts:

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Anwar Amad-Hamdan, Interdependence, anwar@interdependence.com