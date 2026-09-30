Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of a new independent director, Bernard Crotty, to its Board of Directors, effective September 30th, 2026.Bernard Crotty is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Certicom Corp., a pioneer in elliptic-curve cryptography. Certicom Corp. licensed its security technology to major technology companies and was acquired in 2009 by Research In Motion, the company now known as BlackBerry Limited. Mr. Crotty also led Connetix Tiles, an identification and authentication company, and later served as President of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT. Earlier in his career, he practiced law as a partner at McCarthy Tétrault LLP and as counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, adding cross-border legal and regulatory experience to his technology and governance background."Having worked in cryptography and security technology, I appreciate both the potential of QeM's products and the work required to bring them to market," said Mr. Crotty. "I am pleased to join the Board and contribute to the company's strategy, governance and commercial development."

"Bernard brings experience that is directly relevant to QeM's next stage," said Francis Bellido, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum eMotion. "Bernard understands how advanced cryptography can reach major commercial and government customers. As QeM expands its cybersecurity product offerings, Bernard's expertise and status as an independent director will be valuable in supporting market growth and ensuring the continuity of sound corporate governance."

Mr. Crotty was granted 500,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $2.48 per share. The options have a 10-year term and will vest equally on each monthly anniversary of the date of grant over a period of four years.

The Corporation also wishes to thank David Wayne Teeple who resigned as director of the Corporation effective September 30th, 2026. He is expected to continue to support the Corporation in other capacities.

"I also want to thank Wayne personally for the time, care and judgment he has given to Quantum eMotion," added Dr. Bellido. "His support has meant a great deal to me and to the company, and I am grateful for the part he has played in bringing us to this point," added Mr. Bellido.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) is developing quantum-secure cybersecurity technologies designed to protect digital systems, communications and data in an increasingly complex cyber-threat environment. The Corporation's technology portfolio combines quantum-generated entropy, quantum-safe cryptography and cybersecurity technologies designed for applications across enterprise, cloud, communications, critical infrastructure and other security-sensitive environments. For more information, visit www.quantumemotion.com or contact:

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and Canadian securities laws, which is based upon the Corporation's current internal expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Corporation's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Corporation. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Corporation and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Corporation's annual filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov The Corporation provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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