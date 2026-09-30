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Mittwoch, 30.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold
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QE

WKN: A3CSAU | ISIN: CA74767K1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Q0
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 19:20
1,469 Euro
-4,55 % -0,070
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4231,47919:26
1,4321,46919:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM EMOTION
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP1,469-4,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.