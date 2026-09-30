Bell Buckle Holdings: BLLB Launches Prediction Vegas -The World's First Permanent Prediction Market-Themed Venue

The 10,000-square-foot Las Vegas Boulevard destination hosts private events this week ahead of its public opening next week.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Prediction Vegas (www.predictionvegas.com), part of Bell Buckle Holdings (OTC PINK:BLLB), made its debut last night with a private event for the prediction market community during G2E. More than 100 of the industry's most influential participants attended the launch of the world's first permanent prediction market-themed venue.

The celebration kicked off a series of private events taking place this week, leading up to an opening to the general public next week.

Located on world-famous Las Vegas Boulevard in the City of Las Vegas, Prediction Vegas spans 10,000 square feet across two floors. The main floor reimagines the modern sportsbook, with odds boards drawn from major prediction markets, including Kalshi and Polymarket. The experience extends well beyond sports, featuring markets across weather, finance, politics and elections.

Upstairs, nine individually themed private suites offer a more intimate setting, complementing the main floor and creating multiple ways to experience the venue.

"Prediction Vegas is certain to become the newest Las Vegas destination," said Peter Kalmka, CEO of Bell Buckle Holdings. "We believe it's the most original new venue to arrive in this city since the Encore opened. We're taking the energy of prediction markets and giving it a permanent home on Las Vegas Boulevard."

The private debut brought together the community helping shape prediction markets, introducing a permanent gathering place for people who follow, discuss and participate in markets tied to real-world events.

About Prediction Vegas

Prediction Vegas, is the world's first permanent prediction market-themed venue. Located on world-famous Las Vegas Boulevard in the City of Las Vegas, the 10,000-square-foot destination spans two floors, featuring a reimagined sportsbook with odds boards drawn from major prediction markets, including Kalshi and Polymarket, and nine individually themed private suites upstairs. Featured markets cover sports, weather, finance, politics and elections.

About Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLLB) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the experience economy through its MORE brand. The company's shares are traded on OTC Markets under the symbol BLLB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Bell Buckle Holdings (OTC PINK:BLLB) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Prediction Vegas, including statements regarding scheduled private events, the anticipated public opening, and expectations for the venue's popularity and future success. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in opening schedules, operational readiness, applicable licensing and regulatory requirements, laws affecting prediction markets, availability of third-party market data, consumer demand, competition, economic conditions and the Company's ability to fund and operate the venue. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Contact:

Kate Ellis

contact@getmore.vegas

SOURCE: Bell Buckle Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/bllb-launches-prediction-vegas-the-worlds-first-permanent-predicti-1228883