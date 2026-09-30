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ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

IRS Flags Fake "Tribal Tax Credits" Being Sold by Promoters - Clear Start Tax Explains What Happens to Taxpayers Who Already Claimed One

The credit does not exist under federal law. Taxpayers who claimed it can expect the return to be disallowed and the tax to come back, with interest and penalties on top.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / The IRS has issued a public warning that promoters are selling a so called "Tribal Tax Credit" that does not exist under federal law. Clear Start Tax says the people most exposed are not the promoters but the taxpayers who signed the returns, because a claimed credit that is later disallowed turns an expected refund into a balance due.

Anyone who claimed a credit they now have doubts about can review their filing and check which resolution options are still open before the IRS makes the adjustment.

"The pitch always sounds official. There is a form, there is a fee, there is someone telling you this is a credit most preparers do not know about. That last line is the tell, because there is no credit that only one promoter has heard of," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

In news release IR-2026-112, issued September 18, 2026, the IRS warned taxpayers, tribal communities, businesses and tax professionals about promoters marketing fake Tribal Tax Credits. The agency said these credits do not exist under federal law.

The IRS has cautioned that taxpayers who claim credits they are not entitled to must repay the amount claimed, with interest, and may face penalties. The agency also notes that taxpayers are responsible for the accuracy of information reported on their tax returns.

"We see the same sequence over and over. The refund arrives, the promoter fee gets paid out of it, the money is spent, and then a notice shows up disallowing the credit. Now the taxpayer owes the full amount back plus interest running from the original due date, and the fee is almost never recoverable," the spokesperson said.

For taxpayers who believe they may have claimed a credit like this, Clear Start Tax recommends:

  • Pull the actual return and identify the line the credit was claimed on, rather than relying on what the promoter said was filed
  • Correct or amend the return before the IRS makes the adjustment, which is generally viewed more favorably than waiting
  • Keep every document the promoter provided, including the fee agreement and any marketing material
  • Assume the balance will be larger than the refund received, since interest runs from the original due date
  • Address the resulting balance through an installment agreement, penalty relief for reasonable cause, or an offer in compromise, depending on the facts

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"People freeze because they think coming forward makes it worse. In our experience the opposite is true. Correcting it yourself is a very different conversation than having the IRS find it first, and it usually leaves more options on the table for handling what is owed," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-flags-fake-%22tribal-tax-credits%22-being-sold-by-promoters-1226795

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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