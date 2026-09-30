Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc: Cyber Enviro-Tech Clarifies Collaboration with Air Power USA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI) an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions of Zero Emission clean energy, today announced strategic enhancements with the Air Power USA collaboration and continued progress in advancing its global clean energy initiatives.

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, an environmental company, is forging its way into the specialized technology proven to provide completely clean air power generation.

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH's relationship as a Master Distributorship, and Manufacturing Licensee of Compressed Air Power Generation is the key component in the contractual Agreement by and between Air Power USA ("AP" or the "Company") and CYBER ENVIRO-TECH.

Since 2015, Air Power's compressed air engines (CAE) have been developed for their usefulness/utility, and have been tested for their power, runtime, and resilience over the last 12 years. The Company has proven the Power Generation Unit can provide a minimum of 10 years of reliability as back-up power generation for a major Utility Company. Furthermore, the engines have been tested in road vehicles, and boats with incredible efficiency and power. This advanced technology aligns with CYBER ENVIRO-TECH's plan to help communities overseas constantly encountered and burdened by a lack of efficient, reliable power, creating their needs for a clean alternative to gas, diesel, natural gas engines, and turbines, consuming their environmental air space with uncontrolled pollutants.

Cyber Enviro-Tech and Air Power USA are proud to announce this collaboration. At this current time, CYBER ENVIRO-TECH's main focus is on the expanding use of Compressed Air Powered Zero Emission Generators, used for back-up and emergency power needs in addition to primary on demand power for disaster relief, farming, agriculture off-grid micro grids, mainline grid overload relief and an ever-widening list of environments and opportunities requiring alternative on-demand clean energy

Summary of the Zero-emission, closed-loop energy solution.

The Air Power Portable Power Station (APPPS) is a zero-emission, closed-loop energy solution available in 20-foot (0.5MW) and 40-foot (1.5MW) containerized platforms and ready to deploy anywhere. It includes our proprietary compressed air engine (CAE), integrated generator, air tanks, and optional BESS (Battery Energy Storage System).The APPPS is modular and can be expanded in multiple configurations for larger power generation needs.

Designed to run continuously and incorporated cold clean ( -35F) degree exhaust air as an additional benefit in many applications the CYBER ENVIRO-TECH Portable Power Station delivers scalable, on-demand power wherever it's needed without fuel, without emissions, and without compromise. With just a 7-minute air tank fill, it provides up to 16 hours of runtime per fill cycle.

Benefits Include: Fully Integrated Platform, Rapid Deployment, Scalable Power Output, Cold Clean Air (-35F) and Importantly, Zero-emission, closed-loop energy solution

Importantly, the collaboration with CYBER ENVIRO-TECH planning the opening of an assembly and manufacturing facility in Phoenix Arizona in the coming months while currently working on Middle East proposals. through Air Powers Milan, Italy manufacturing partner factory.

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH and AP, look forward to this collaboration with the anticipation of the environmental impact they can have around the world, the cost savings from the users never having to pay for gas or diesel again, the clean, cold condensed air exhaust, the utility of them, and ease of use.

This collaboration is a great start to lead in real environmental solutions encountering many environmental problems globally.

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH is on the forefront of a great beginning that is underway, and with the interest here and overseas, firmly intending to grow, and expand with Air Power USA rapidly.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CYBER ENVIRO-TECH)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CYBER ENVIRO-TECH) is an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions and emerging green energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial and environmental sustainability challenges across global markets. Website: cyber-envirotech.com

About AirPower USA

AirPower USA has developed a patented high-efficiency compressed air energy system designed to provide clean, flexible, and economically competitive power generation and energy storage solutions. The technology enables zero-emission energy production and is adaptable across industrial, municipal, and off-grid applications.

Website: airpowerusa.net

Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor)

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned technology deployment, project development, operational readiness, revenue potential, and business strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CYBER ENVIRO-TECH undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyber-envirotech.com

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-clarifies-collaboration-with-air-power-usa-1228911