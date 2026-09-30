Sarasota Surgical Arts: What Is The Best Age to Get Breast Implants?

The Best Age to Get Breast Implants Is 22 to 28 years old, according to Dr. Sessa

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Breast augmentation can be performed at almost any stage of adulthood, but timing matters most for women who plan to have children or expect significant weight changes. Dr. Alberico J. Sessa , founder of Sarasota Surgical Arts considers the age between 22 and 28 to be the best age to get breast implants , provided they have reached physical maturity, are in good health, and understand the long-term considerations that come with breast implants.

His perspective comes from more than 18 years of cosmetic surgery experience and more than 25,000 completed surgeries. While age can be an important factor, Dr. Sessa evaluates each patient individually when determining whether breast augmentation is appropriate.

Implant Options Offered at Sarasota Surgical Arts

Sarasota Surgical Arts offers saline and silicone breast implants, including cohesive gel implants often called gummy bear implants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has established different age requirements for breast augmentation depending on the implant type. Saline-filled implants are approved for breast augmentation in women 18 and older, while silicone gel-filled implants are approved for women 22 and older.

Silicone implants remain the most requested option among patients and surgeons at the practice. They come in a wide range of styles and sizes and tend to look and feel the most natural across body types, regardless of how much breast tissue a patient starts with.

Saline implants allow Sessa to work through a smaller incision, since the shell goes in empty and is filled during surgery. That gives patients more freedom in incision placement and may suit women who already have a moderate amount of breast tissue.

Gummy bear implants are the newer generation of silicone devices, built with a firmer, more cohesive filling that is less likely to leak if the shell ruptures. They also come in a teardrop shape that follows the breast's natural contour more closely than a round implant.

What Makes Dr. Sessa's Approach Different

Dr. Sessa is dual board-certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery . He also completed a cosmetic surgery fellowship through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery after his oral and maxillofacial surgery training.

His surgical background includes extensive work in facial anatomy and cosmetic procedures. Sessa has also received professional recognition, including the SQR Top Doctors Award for five consecutive years and Best Doctor recognition from Florida Magazine on multiple occasions.

His breast surgery experience includes breast augmentation, implant exchange, implant removal, revision surgery, and breast augmentation with a lift. Sarasota Surgical Arts also performs en bloc capsulectomy, a procedure in which the implant and surrounding scar tissue capsule are removed together as a single unit.

Age Alone Does Not Determine Candidacy

While 22 to 28 may be an important age range for some women considering breast augmentation, Dr. Sessa does not treat the range as a rule. He has advised patients in that age group to wait when they were not ready, and he has also operated on women in their 50s who were appropriate candidates.

When discussing the best age to get breast implants, he considers factors such as physical maturity, overall health, expectations, and whether the patient is ready to make a long-term decision. Age is one consideration, but it does not determine candidacy on its own.

A Patient's Perspective

Clinical considerations are only one part of how patients evaluate a surgical practice. Sarasota Surgical Arts has received more than 600 Google reviews , with patients sharing feedback about their consultations, communication with the team, and experiences throughout the surgical process.

One Google reviewer who underwent breast augmentation with Dr. Sessa said:

"Dr Sessa and his staff is amazing! I had breast augmentation done and everything from the consult to surgery day has been nothing but amazing. I was able to get it done in two weeks from my consult date. The pricing was amazing. They were very informative and there is no one else that I will go to when I have future surgeries."

Why Patients Consider Dr. Sessa for Breast Implants

Before recommending an approach, Dr. Sessa considers physical maturity, breast anatomy, existing tissue, personal goals, and how a patient feels about making a long-term decision.

Sessa built his own facility with two technologically advanced, fully accredited operating rooms, and he performs each augmentation with a team of anesthesiologists, certified nurses, and aestheticians who support patients from consultation through recovery. Pricing works the same way as surgical planning.

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa handles implant exchange, implant removal, revision surgery, and augmentation with a lift in addition to primary augmentation. For a woman getting implants in her 20s, that means the surgeon who places them is the same one she can return to when pregnancy, time, or preference eventually calls for a change.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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