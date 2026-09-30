A research group in China has simulated the operation of a heating system combining a hydrogen fuel cell, a CO2 heat pump and phase-change thermal storage. The study examined how ambient temperature and the fuel cell's anode and cathode inlet temperatures affect hydrogen consumption, heat storage and system efficiency. "Until now, the integration of a proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC)-driven CO2 heat pump with a phase change material (PCM) tank has not been systematically investigated," the researchers said. "In addition, the extent to which thermal boundary conditions influence the ...

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