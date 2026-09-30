Study explores RNA biomarkers for prognostic and potential MRD assessment in locally advanced, non-resectable stage III lung cancer
Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, a molecular diagnostics company specializing in blood-based small RNA analysis for precision oncology, today announced that data from a new collaborative study will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2026 in Madrid, Spain.
Building on Hummingbird's expertise in early cancer detection, the study explores whether RNA biomarker analysis may provide biological insights related to prognosis and molecular disease status in patients with locally advanced, non-resectable stage III lung cancer.
The work was conducted in collaboration with investigators from LungenClinic Grosshansdorf, Germany, and F.D. Roosevelt University General Hospital of Banská Bystrica, Slovakia. The findings will be presented at the congress.
Presentation details
Title: A Single-RNA Biomarker Prognostic/MRD Assay for Locally Advanced, Non-Resectable Stage III Lung Cancer
Presentation number: 4323P
Presentation type: Poster presentation
Category: Translational Research and Biomarkers
Date and time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 15:15-16:00 CEST
About Hummingbird Diagnostics
Hummingbird Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing blood-based tests to enable earlier disease detection and support precision medicine.
For more information, visit www.hummingbird-diagnostics.com.
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Media contact
Kathrin Waurich-Hähnlein
kwaurich@hb-dx.com