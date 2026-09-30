Study explores RNA biomarkers for prognostic and potential MRD assessment in locally advanced, non-resectable stage III lung cancer

Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, a molecular diagnostics company specializing in blood-based small RNA analysis for precision oncology, today announced that data from a new collaborative study will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

Building on Hummingbird's expertise in early cancer detection, the study explores whether RNA biomarker analysis may provide biological insights related to prognosis and molecular disease status in patients with locally advanced, non-resectable stage III lung cancer.

The work was conducted in collaboration with investigators from LungenClinic Grosshansdorf, Germany, and F.D. Roosevelt University General Hospital of Banská Bystrica, Slovakia. The findings will be presented at the congress.

Presentation details

Title: A Single-RNA Biomarker Prognostic/MRD Assay for Locally Advanced, Non-Resectable Stage III Lung Cancer

Presentation number: 4323P

Presentation type: Poster presentation

Category: Translational Research and Biomarkers

Date and time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 15:15-16:00 CEST

About Hummingbird Diagnostics

Hummingbird Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing blood-based tests to enable earlier disease detection and support precision medicine.

For more information, visit www.hummingbird-diagnostics.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Kathrin Waurich-Hähnlein

kwaurich@hb-dx.com