DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (SP5C) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 558.3223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33908470 CODE: SP5C ISIN: LU1135865XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 444951 EQS News ID: 2407988 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2407988&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)