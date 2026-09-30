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WKN: 861655 | ISIN: CA0010921058 | Ticker-Symbol: A3J
Frankfurt
30.09.26 | 08:00
9,750 Euro
+2,63 % +0,250
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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9,50010,00019:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 13:36 Uhr
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AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Investments Announces Risk Rating Change to AGF Credit Opportunities Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced a risk rating change for the following fund effective October 7, 2026.

Fund NamePrevious Risk RatingRevised Risk Rating
AGF Credit Opportunities FundLow-MediumLow

The change is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategy or management of the fund.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and alternative investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $74 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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