Banzai International, Inc. d/b/a Parabolic: Parabolic Announces $9.3 Million in Annualized Cost Savings from ConnectAndSell Integration and Business Unit Realignment

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARA) (d/b/a "Parabolic" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered agentic applications technology company, today announced it has completed actions that are expected to result in approximately $9.3 million in annualized cost savings following the integration of ConnectAndSell and implementation of its new business unit operating model.

ConnectAndSell Integration and Cost Synergies

Having completed its post-closing integration of ConnectAndSell, the Company identified opportunities to reduce costs within the business and has taken action to achieve synergies, including a headcount reduction of approximately 12 positions and reduced use of third-party contractors, together representing approximately $3.1 million in estimated annualized savings. These savings are the result of management's actions to remove duplicate functions and optimize operations, resulting in cost efficiencies that will be fully recognized, on a run rate basis, by the end of FY2026.

New Operating Model and Business Unit Realignment

Under the Company's new business unit operating model, business unit leaders are now solely focused on customers, service delivery, go-to-market activities, and, ultimately, revenue growth. In connection with this realignment, the Company implemented efficiencies across business units that are expected to result in annualized savings of $6.2 million. The shared services model consolidates administrative functions that are now cost efficient and scalable.

"We are building on the momentum we've gained thus far in 2026 and delivering on our cost reduction commitments," said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Parabolic. "Having added substantial revenue via ConnectAndSell, our next objective is absolute financial optimization. These additional cost actions ensure that we convert top-line growth directly into improved operating results and accelerate positive cash generation."

Financial and Strategic Impact

ConnectAndSell Integration Synergies: Headcount reduction of 12 positions and reduced third-party contractor spend are expected to contribute $3.1 million in annualized savings. These actions are consistent with the post-closing synergies the Company identified when announcing the acquisition.

Headcount reduction of 12 positions and reduced third-party contractor spend are expected to contribute $3.1 million in annualized savings. These actions are consistent with the post-closing synergies the Company identified when announcing the acquisition. Business Unit Realignment: Operating expense savings of approximately $1.4 million annually by reducing full-time and contractor positions across the Company's CreateStudio and Banzai business units.

Operating expense savings of approximately $1.4 million annually by reducing full-time and contractor positions across the Company's CreateStudio and Banzai business units. General and Administrative Cost Reduction: Optimized administrative functions and reduced corporate expenses, contributing an estimated $4.8 million in annualized run-rate savings.

Optimized administrative functions and reduced corporate expenses, contributing an estimated $4.8 million in annualized run-rate savings. Total Estimated Annualized Run-Rate Savings: Approximately $9.3 million in combined annualized savings across the initiatives described above.

Approximately $9.3 million in combined annualized savings across the initiatives described above. Path to Profitability: The Company expects these combined initiatives to meaningfully contribute to its previously stated profitability and cash flow objectives for FY2026 and FY2027.





About Parabolic

Parabolic builds agentic applications that power the future of business. We believe that the future of enterprise software will be agentic applications that are net-beneficiaries of AI transformation, and we focus on building, acquiring, and investing in those and related businesses. We have over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at www.parabolic.io. For investors, please visit ir.banzai.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "target," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "propose," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the "Company's"): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer

206 414-1777

ir.banzai.io