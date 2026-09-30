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IM

WKN: A42KPH | ISIN: US45257L2079 | Ticker-Symbol: YP1
Stuttgart
30.09.26 | 19:17
4,024 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUTEP LIMITED ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUTEP LIMITED ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0154,24019:36
3,9944,23719:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
87 Leser
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Immutep Limited: Immutep Receives ~A$0.86 Million R&D Tax Incentive

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a late-stage immunotherapy company targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces that it received an A$856,669 cash rebate from the Australian Federal Government's R&D tax incentive program. The cash rebate was provided in respect of expenditure incurred on eligible R&D activities conducted in the 2025 fiscal year.

This follows approval from AusIndustry of Immutep's application for an Advance overseas finding. Due to the Advance overseas finding, certain of Immutep's overseas research and development activities were eligible for the R&D Tax Incentive, in addition to its eligible Australian activities.

Immutep also receives the French CIR tax incentive through its subsidiary Immutep S.A.S. in respect of expenditure incurred on eligible R&D activities conducted in the European Union.

In addition, Immutep is eligible for Germany's R&D tax incentive program (Forschungszulage) in respect of qualifying internal R&D personnel costs of its German subsidiary, Immutep GmbH. Having received its first payment under this program in Q4 FY26, Immutep may receive further Forschungszulage payments in future years in respect of eligible R&D activities. Any such payments remain subject to the statutory application, assessment and review process, and their amount and timing are uncertain.

Immutep will apply the non-dilutive funding towards furthering its current R&D activities for its product candidates, efti and IMP761. The expected cash reach of the Company extends into the first half of CY2028.

About Immutep
Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3's ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of the R&D tax incentive funding, the Company's eligibility for and receipt of potential future R&D tax incentive payments, including under Germany's Forschungszulage, the Company's expected cash reach, anticipated clinical development, regulatory progress and the potential benefits of efti and IMP761. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, the cost and timing of the Company's clinical programs, the availability of future funding, and the Company's ability to advance its product candidates.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Immutep undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer
This announcement has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction.

Australian Investors/Media:
Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.
+61 2 9066 4071; eleanor.pearson@sodali.com

US Investors/Media-
Matthew Beck, astr partners
+1 (917) 415-1750; matthew.beck@astrpartners.com

This announcement was authorised for release by the CEO of Immutep Limited.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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