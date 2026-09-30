EnergyPathways, which is listed on London's AIM market, is developing the Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) in salt caverns beneath the East Irish Sea, about 18 km off Lancashire, England, with onshore facilities at the Port of Barrow. The first phase is a 300 MW/55.2 GWh CAES plant, more than seven days at full power, alongside planned gas and hydrogen storage and hydrogen and graphite production. It is currently the largest CAES project under development in the United Kingdom. The pre-revenue company, which announced a proposed fundraise on Sept. 28, is targeting a final investment decision ...

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