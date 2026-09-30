Vertical solar specialist Over Easy Solar has recently released a new version of its vertical PV system for rooftop applications. "We have just received the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for our xM-3 flat-roof system," the company's CEO, Trygve Mongstad, told pv magazine. "As far as we have been able to establish, this is the first EPD globally for a rooftop PV product covering both the solar panels and the mechanical mounting structure in the same declaration." "One interesting detail is that the EPD is expressed per square meter of installed system rather than per kilowatt. The A1-A3 ...

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