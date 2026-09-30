Choice Hotels International, Inc.: Choice Hotels to Acquire Harvest Hosts, Expanding Its Reach with the Value-Minded Traveler Into Outdoor and RV Travel

Acquisition adds a differentiated, asset-light RV travel subscription platform in a complementary travel category

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Harvest Hosts, a community-oriented RV travel membership company, extending Choice Hotels' long-standing focus on serving value-conscious travelers into the outdoor travel market. Choice Hotels is acquiring 100% of Harvest Hosts from Stripes, a New York-based growth equity firm and other shareholders.

Harvest Hosts connects RV travelers with unique overnight experiences at more than 11,200 host locations, including wineries, farms, breweries, museums and other attractions. It provides members with an accessible way to discover distinctive destinations while supporting local businesses.

Many travelers already enjoy both hotel and RV travel, and Choice Privileges members are particularly active in both. Research shows that Choice Privileges members over-index among RV travelers, creating a natural opportunity to connect Choice's large and growing loyal traveler base with Harvest Hosts' distinctive network of RV experiences. By bringing together Choice's scale, commercial capabilities and loyalty reach with Harvest Hosts' unique offerings, Choice sees an opportunity to deepen engagement with existing members, introduce more travelers to Harvest Hosts and support the continued growth of both businesses.

"Choice Hotels has a long history of delivering quality travel experiences for value-minded consumers, and our acquisition of Harvest Hosts extends that reach into an attractive segment of the outdoor travel market. Together we offer even more stay options for both of our companies' guests," said Dom Dragisich, President and CEO of Choice Hotels International.

He continued, "Harvest Hosts has built a passionate, loyal membership community by partnering with local businesses to offer the accessible, distinctive experiences today's RVers are looking for. And they have done it through an asset-light model that complements our broader portfolio strategy. I'm excited to welcome the Harvest Hosts team to the Choice Hotels family."

Harvest Hosts will continue to operate as a standalone business under its existing brand, preserving its distinct member and host experience and the relationships that have built its community. Choice Hotels and Harvest Hosts will continue to enhance and grow the business. The acquisition is complementary to Choice's existing hotel portfolio and consistent with its long-term asset light strategy.

"The heart and soul of Harvest Hosts is the unique connections we have built between our members, hosts and employees," said Joel Holland, Owner and CEO of Harvest Hosts. "We share a love of the open road and the communities that make every journey memorable. Joining forces with Choice Hotels gives us an incredible opportunity to bring that experience to more people and accelerate our mission of creating millions of happier campers and communities."

Stripes invested in Harvest Hosts in 2021, partnering with Joel Holland and the management team to help scale the company's differentiated membership experience and expand its reach across the RV community.

"At Stripes, we believe the best businesses start with amazing products that customers genuinely love, and Harvest Hosts is a great example of that. Joel and the team have built a differentiated experience that makes RV travel more memorable, accessible and rewarding, while creating real value for thousands of local businesses across the country. We've been proud to partner with the team as they've scaled that experience and built an incredibly passionate community, and we believe Choice is an exceptional home for Harvest Hosts as it enters its next chapter of growth," said Chris Carey, Partner at Stripes

Transaction Details

Choice Hotels is acquiring 100% of Harvest Hosts from Stripes and other shareholders in an all-cash transaction at an enterprise value of approximately $130 million. The transaction will be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under Choice Hotels' existing revolving credit facility.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Choice Hotels' 2026 financial results. The acquisition does not change Choice's previously communicated 2026 share repurchase expectations.

Joel Holland will continue to lead Harvest Hosts as CEO, alongside the company's existing leadership team. The full Harvest Hosts team will become Choice Hotels employees upon close.

The transaction is expected to close on October 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Harvest Hosts, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal counsel. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was advised by ArentFox Schiff LLP.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 49 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is the largest private RV camping network in North America. For an annual membership fee, RVers can stay overnight at thousands of wineries, breweries, farms, golf courses, museums and other small businesses with no nightly camping fees. Harvest Hosts also operates a family of companies that makes road travel easier: Escapees RV Club, one of the oldest RV organizations, offering community events, education, discounts and more; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers who host fellow travelers on their property for free; CampScanner, an alert service for booking sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome travelers in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of RV travel while supporting national parks, small businesses and the communities travelers pass through. To learn more, visit www.harvesthosts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain, but not necessarily all, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Harvest Hosts, the expected timing and completion of the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, Harvest Hosts' operations following the transaction and the expected impact of the transaction on Choice Hotels' business, strategy, financial condition and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to satisfying closing conditions, obtaining any required regulatory approvals and realizing anticipated benefits, as well as risks associated with general economic conditions, consumer demand for travel, the travel and hospitality industries, acquired businesses, cybersecurity and data privacy, changes in applicable laws and regulations and other risks described in Choice Hotels' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Choice Hotels cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Choice Hotels undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.