First Breach Expands Ammunition Manufacturing Operations to Seven Days a Week

Scheduled manufacturing hours increase 110%, from 40 to 84 per week, as Company advances toward planned 24-hour operations

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / First Breach Inc. (NASDAQ:FBDT) ("First Breach" or the "Company"), an American-made defense technologies company focused on vertically integrated ammunition production and next-generation unmanned aerial systems, today announced that its ammunition manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, has transitioned from eight-hour operations, Monday through Friday, to 12-hour operations, seven days a week.

Following a successful initial trial, the expanded schedule increases scheduled manufacturing hours from 40 to 84 per week. The transition represents the first phase of the Company's planned move to 24-hour operations through two 12-hour shifts, seven days a week.

Together with recently installed loading and inspection equipment, the additional hours are intended to increase ammunition production capacity and support customer demand, including purchasing commitments under the Company's previously announced three-year supply and distribution agreement with SAS Ammo.

"This expansion allows us to make greater use of our equipment and existing facility as we work to increase production and strengthen our ability to serve customers," said Jeffrey Low, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Breach. "The positive results of our initial trial give us confidence in our phased approach as we work toward continuous production."

The expansion builds on First Breach's investment in domestic ammunition manufacturing and its ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system. Experience gained in managing additional shifts and coordinating production teams is also expected to support the Company's planned drone manufacturing expansion.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company focused on manufacturing match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and developing next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its drone strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit: First Breach

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the successful integration of acquisitions and strategic transactions; access to capital and financing; customer demand; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

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SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-expands-ammunition-manufacturing-operations-to-seven-days-1228817