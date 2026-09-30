Investments & Wealth Institute Announces Keynote Lineup for Experience 2026 in Scottsdale, AZ

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute) today announced the lineup of keynote speakers who will take the stage at Investments & Wealth Experience 2026, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 16-17, 2026.

Designed for advanced wealth management practitioners committed to continually advancing their expertise, Experience 2026 will bring together leading voices across investment management, economic and policy analysis, technology, business ethics, and behavioral finance.

The keynote speakers include:

Emily Chang, Bestselling Author, Journalist, and Tech Industry Expert - Chang brings an insider's perspective on the technology industry and the forces transforming business and society. A longtime journalist and bestselling author, she has interviewed some of the most influential leaders in technology and will explore the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Carl Richards, Creator of the "Sketch Guy" Column, The New York Times - Richards is best known for using simple sketches and visual storytelling to make complex financial concepts easier to understand. A bestselling author and longtime voice in financial planning, Richards will explore the behavioral and emotional side of money and provide advisors with practical approaches for improving client conversations, building trust and helping clients make better decisions.

Jeff Bush, Principal of The Washington Update; Authority on Nonpartisan Politics, Tax and Legal Policy, Finance and Economy - Bush provides nonpartisan analysis of the political, legislative and economic developments shaping financial markets and the economy. His perspective will help advisors understand the policy and regulatory forces coming out of Washington and what they could mean for investors, businesses and clients.

Corey Ciocchetti, Associate Professor of Business Ethics and Legal Studies, Daniels College of Business, University of Denver - Ciocchetti is an expert in business ethics, professional responsibility and leadership. His keynote will challenge advisors to think more deeply about the responsibilities that come with being a trusted professional and the principles that can guide decision-making in both their professional and personal lives.

Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, DoubleLine - Sherman is a leading investment professional with deep expertise in fixed income, asset allocation and global markets. As Deputy Chief Investment Officer at DoubleLine, he brings a broad perspective on the economic and market forces influencing investment decisions and portfolio construction.

Mark Anson, Chief Executive Officer, Commonfund - Anson is a recognized leader in institutional investment management with extensive experience across public and private markets. At Experience, he will share insights from his career at the forefront of investment innovation and explore how new investment ideas move from concept to implementation.

Featured session:

Craig Kirkpatrick, Co-founder, Optimal AdvisorAI - Optimal AdvisorAI has delivered artificial intelligence training to more than 20,000 financial professionals across Fortune 500 firms, custodians, broker-dealers and asset managers. Through live demonstrations, Kirkpatrick will show how AI-assisted research can support investment analysis, wealth transfer planning and client conversations during volatile markets, and where the advisor's own professional judgment has to stay in control.

"Experience is built for wealth management professionals who recognize that serving increasingly sophisticated clients requires a commitment to learning throughout their careers," said Sean Walters, Chief Executive Officer, Investments & Wealth Institute. "Our goal is to help advisors continually deepen their expertise and expand their acumen, with real education and perspectives they can immediately apply to client conversations, investment decisions and the complex planning challenges they face every day."

The Institute has been delivering live conferences to Investments & Wealth professionals since 1987, guided by the following principles:

Ivy league-quality education, with practical application - The program design, quality of speakers, and relevance of topics are prioritized over all other factors by a volunteer committee of IWI members. Each program features topics, strategies and techniques covered by IWI's advanced certification programs.

- The program design, quality of speakers, and relevance of topics are prioritized over all other factors by a volunteer committee of IWI members. Each program features topics, strategies and techniques covered by IWI's advanced certification programs. Serving the HNW client -Each conference focuses on helping individuals, teams and companies to better serve the sophisticated needs of HNW clients.

-Each conference focuses on helping individuals, teams and companies to better serve the sophisticated needs of HNW clients. Peer-to-peer learning, content connectivity & hybrid learning - Each conference combines in-person and virtual elements to cater to advanced practitioners and provide flexibility in participation. Opportunities to connect with peers through facilitated networking and Braindates enable one-on-one and small-group conversations around the topics and challenges most relevant to their practices.

Investments & Wealth Experience 2026 is expected to bring together more than 600 wealth management professionals from all advisory channels. The program will feature more than 30 educational sessions and more than 40 industry-leading speakers across three certification-focused tracks: Investment Excellence, Wealth Mastery, and Retirement Security. The program also features several long-form workshops that allow attendees to dive deeply on topics like CFP Ethics, Global Financial Planning, or attend Master Class offerings like CIMA: Advanced Portfolio Consulting in the Modern Era.

Registration for Experience 2026 is now open, with preferred pricing available through October 13, 2026. Non-member registration is $1,790 per attendee, with discounted pricing available for Institute members and teams. Registration questions can be directed to conference@i-w.org.

For more information, contact Carly Augeri, Director of Marketing Communications, Investments & Wealth Institute, at +1 707-681-1243 or at caugeri@i-w.org.

ABOUT INVESTMENTS & WEALTH INSTITUTE

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications-Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) certifications-the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Learn more at https://investmentsandwealth.org

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investments-and-wealth-institute-announces-keynote-lineup-for-experi-1228718