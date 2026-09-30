Tenon Medical: Tenon Medical Announces Full Commercial Launch of the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion 3D Printed Lateral Screw Following Successful Alpha Launch

~ SImmetry+ System generated approximately $1.2 million in incremental revenue during limited launch period ~

~ Company plans to support anticipated demand for the SImmetry+ System by expanding its instrument set inventory as needed ~

~ New SImmetry+ 3D printed screw is the first component of a next-generation lateral SI joint fusion system, and the first of several Company product launches expected in the coming quarters ~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company redefining care for patients with sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of its new titanium 3D- printed lateral screw as part of the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System following the successful completion of the implant's Alpha launch. The limited Alpha launch, involving existing SImmetry users and new physicians, generated approximately $1.2 million (1) in incremental revenue for a period beginning in late Q4 2025 through Q3 2026. The Company plans to support anticipated demand for the SImmetry+ System by expanding its instrument set inventory as needed.

Physician feedback from the Alpha launch was positive, with users highlighting the system's new screw design along with the system's ability to decorticate the joint prior to implantation, a step intended to strengthen joint fusion. SImmetry+ is a novel, minimally invasive, lateral and posterior oblique-access SI joint fusion system featuring new 3D-printed titanium implants and proprietary instrumentation. The System is built on established orthopedic principles, including joint decortication, bone graft delivery, and fixation, to achieve fusion of the sacroiliac joint in an efficient manner.

In response to input from Alpha users and newly trained surgeons preparing for their first cases, Tenon has expanded the SImmetry+ portfolio with two additional implant sizes, broadening the range of patient anatomies the system can address.

"We are very pleased with the early performance of the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System and the strong feedback we've received from physician users," said Steven M. Foster, President and CEO of Tenon Medical. "We believe that this milestone supports the strategic rationale behind our acquisition of SImmetry+ in August 2025. Early case volume and revenue generated during the Alpha launch support our view that this platform can be a meaningful growth driver as we move into full commercial launch. Our re-engineered SImmetry+ screw is the first component of a next-generation lateral SI joint fusion system, and the first of several product launches we expect in the coming quarters, each designed to further improve patient outcomes and ease of use."

The choice of surgical approach to the SI joint is typically driven by physician training and experience. Tenon is the only company we know of offering multiple SI joint fusion approaches tailored to user preference: lateral and posterior oblique approaches with the SImmetry+ System, and an inferior-posterior approach with the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System. Both platforms are designed to provide immediate fixation, with long-term fusion as the goal. This breadth is intended to allow Tenon to serve a wider range of physicians and expand its reach across the SI joint fusion market.

"The goal of SI joint fusion is to stabilize the joint by reducing the micromotion that causes pain," said Ali Araghi, D.O., orthopedic spine surgeon at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. "Achieving a true, long-term fusion of the SI joint can be a key component of favorable patient outcomes. The SImmetry+ System, with its unique 3D-printed implants designed for fixation and stability, allows me to treat the SI joint using principles consistent with traditional orthopedic fusion. I found the instrumentation and implants to be very effective and simple to use in these initial Alpha cases, and I look forward to continued advancements that further improve long-term outcomes and satisfaction for my SI joint patients."

The SImmetry+ and Catamaran SI Joint Fusion Systems form the cornerstone of Tenon's growing portfolio of advanced technologies. The Company believes that together, they give Tenon a unique position in the market: three minimally invasive surgical approaches, each designed with the goal of achieving true arthrodesis, and supported by clinical evidence from the published prospective MAINSAIL and EVoluSIon studies. This differentiated portfolio allows physicians to tailor treatment to each patient, and, in the Company's view, positions Tenon to capture a broader share of the SI joint fusion market.

(1) This figure is preliminary and unaudited, is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to transforming care for patients with certain sacro-pelvic disorders. Tenon was incorporated in the State of Delaware in 2012 and currently offers two systems to treat a diseased sacroiliac joint (the "SI Joint"). The Company has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI Joint using a single, robust titanium implant. In August 2025, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of SiVantage, Inc. and SIMPL Medical, LLC, including the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System, which treats disorders of the SI Joint through a minimally invasive lateral access solution that incorporates well-established orthopedic fusion principles. Since the national launch of The Catamaran System in October 2022, Tenon has been focused on three commercial opportunities: 1) primary SI Joint procedures, 2) revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI-Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct.

For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran, PiSIF, CAT PiSIF, ETAD, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion, CAT SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device, SImmetry are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM is also a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that Tenon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated commercial performance, adoption and demand for the SImmetry+ system; the timing of deployment of additional instrument sets; the development and timing of the next-generation lateral SI joint fusion system and future product launches; the SImmetry+ platform as a growth driver; the expected benefits of the Company's acquisition of SiVantage, Inc. and SIMPL Medical, LLC; the Company's market position and ability to expand market share; and anticipated clinical outcomes. Such statements are based on Tenon's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For details on the uncertainties that may cause Tenon's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in any forward-looking statements, please review Tenon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated from time to time in Tenon's Form 10-Q filings and in Tenon's other public filings on file with the SEC at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the sections entitled "Risk Factors." We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

203-741-8811

tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/tenonr-medical-announces-full-commercial-launch-of-the-simmetryr-si-joint-fusion-3d-print-1228855