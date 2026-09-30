CVS Health: Hunger Action Month: Supporting Healthier Communities Through Better Access to Nutritious Food

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / CVS Health

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Millions of people across the United States face food insecurity, making it harder to stay healthy, manage chronic conditions and focus on everyday life. During Hunger Action Month, CVS Health is highlighting the organizations working every day to ensure individuals and families can access the nutritious meals they need.

Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap 2026 study underscores the ongoing challenges many families face in putting food on the table. Nearly 48 million people, including 14 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2024. With food insecurity affecting every U.S. community, the findings reinforce the importance of local organizations, community collaborations and innovative programs that help connect individuals and families to nutritious food and support healthier outcomes.

Investing in solutions that meet community needs

Because every community faces different challenges, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing food insecurity. CVS Health supports organizations working on the ground to create solutions tailored to local needs.

In recent years, the company and the CVS Health Foundation have invested in nonprofit organizations helping expand food access, provide medically-tailored meals and strengthen community food systems. Recent investments include support for Feeding America's Meal Connect platform, which helps reduce food waste while increasing access to nutritious food, as well as Community Servings' Food is Medicine Accelerator Program, which expands medically tailored nutrition programs through training and fundraising assistance throughout the country.

CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation have also provided funding to nonprofit organizations focused on food insecurity solutions, including No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels of New Jersey, Harlem Grown, Windy City Harvest, Central California Food Bank and other community-based organizations working to support healthier outcomes through nutritious meal programs, prescription food boxes, urban agriculture, and community gardening efforts that increase access to fresh, healthy foods. Recently, CVS Health helped support the opening of a new, school-based food pantry inside Woonsocket High School in Rhode Island, giving local students and families immediate access to essential groceries on campus.

Taking action through volunteerism

Addressing food insecurity requires more than financial support. Volunteers play an essential role in helping food banks and community organizations sort, pack, and distribute food to individuals and families facing hunger.

Throughout the year, CVS Health and Aetna colleagues volunteer with food banks, meal programs, community gardens, and nonprofit organizations across the country, helping strengthen local food systems and support neighbors in need. These volunteer efforts provide critical hands-on support at a time when many food banks are experiencing increased demand and serving more families than ever before.

Hunger Action Month is also an opportunity for customers and community members to get involved. Whether volunteering at a local food pantry, participating in a food drive or supporting a community meal program, even a few hours of service can help organizations expand their reach and provide nutritious food to more people.

Building healthier communities together

Creating healthier communities requires both investment and action. Through volunteer efforts, charitable giving and collaborations with organizations working on the front lines of hunger relief, CVS Health colleagues and customers are helping make a meaningful difference in the lives of neighbors across the country.

This Hunger Action Month, CVS Health encourages everyone to find a way to get involved and help build a future where everyone has access to nutritious food.

Learn more about CVS Health's efforts to address food insecurity and support healthier communities .

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hunger-action-month-supporting-healthier-communities-through-better-a-1228980