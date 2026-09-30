Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) (FSE: X27) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick W. Garretson as Senior Technical Advisor to Fremont Gold Mine.

Patrick W. Garretson brings 35 years of international mining experience with some of the world's leading major mining corporations, including South32, Newmont, Goldcorp, Barrick and BHP Billiton. His career has been balanced between mine operations, mine development and the technical planning required to advance mining projects from resource definition, permitting, and mine planning through feasibility studies and development.

Most recently, as Project Lead, managing Technical Services and Feasibility Study for South32's Hermosa Project in Arizona, Patrick was instrumental for the positive and successful delivery of the Taylor-Hermosa Feasibility Study, overseeing mine design, permitting and planning. His background includes senior leadership roles where he led life-of-mine planning, resource and reserve development, feasibility studies and technical services, providing extensive expertise in project management, evaluation, design and advancement of mining operations.

Throughout his career with major mining corporations, Patrick has held progressively senior technical and corporate positions with direct responsibility for resource and reserve modeling, mine planning, life-of-mine strategy and technical studies. He completed his B.Sc Geology at Fort Lewis College and is an active member of the Geological Society of Nevada, Arizona Geological Society, and Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold states, "Patrick's extensive experience is highly relevant and valuable to the current stage of development at Fremont Gold Mine, where we are conducting engineering studies to ascertain mine planning and permitting. Upcoming critical milestones include: internal scoping study, expansion drilling, resource upgrade, initiation of environmental and permitting, optimizing mine planning, PFS, FS, and mine construction. These are all stages of mine development that Patrick has expertise in as a seasoned mine operator at majors. We look forward to having Patrick's experience and technical leadership support the continued advancement of the Fremont Gold Mine."

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and United States.

Fremont Gold Mine Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 10,000 underground channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 Mt Indicated, and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28 Mt Inferred with a composite cut-off[1]. Average true widths at 1 g/t cut off is 53m. MRE (link) was updated in 2026; 89% of the ounces were left unmined if we compare historical production with our current Indicated Resource. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report): 376,000 oz at 0.94 g/t within 12.5 Mt measured and indicated and 47,000 oz at 0.71 g/t within 2.1 Mt Inferred.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice President of Exploration of Lode Gold, designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; and currency fluctuations.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, business disruptions, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

[1] 0.25 g/t for oxide, 0.45 g/t for open pit mineralization and 1.45 g/t for underground mineralization

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