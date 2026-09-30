Baunfire CEO Juan Sanchez joined a Webflow Conf 2026 panel to discuss how agencies can use AI to shift their focus from production and deliverables toward client growth and measurable business results.

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Baunfire CEO Juan Sanchez joined a panel discussion at Webflow Conf 2026 focused on how agencies can adapt their business models as AI changes the role of production in web development and digital work.

Baunfire CEO Juan Sanchez discussed the role of AI in web development

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The organizers invited Sanchez to participate in the panel based on Baunfire's experience building enterprise-grade marketing websites on the platform for technology and hospitality brands. His discussion offered a perspective from the agency side on how teams can adapt their services and client relationships as AI changes the economics of digital production.

In particular, the discussion revolved around a central question facing agencies and developers as AI takes on more of the creation of layouts, components, first-draft copy, and functional builds that used to define their value in the eyes of clients.

"That shift forces a hard question for every developer and agency," Sanchez said. "If output is no longer scarce, what are clients actually paying for? My answer is business results. Developers who connect their work to revenue will thrive. Developers who compete on output alone are competing with software."

During the panel, Sanchez was also asked to discuss how this mindset has shaped Baunfire's day-to-day operations around AI.

"We use AI to compress production time, then reinvest that time into strategy, experimentation, and optimization, the work that actually moves business metrics," he advised attendees. "And I encourage agencies to lead client conversations with outcomes rather than deliverables. Clients rarely want a website for its own sake. They want what a great website produces."

Sanchez's participation at Webflow Conf 2026 followed Baunfire's recognition at the event as the Rising Partner Agency of the Year, further highlighting the agency's relationship with the Webflow ecosystem.

To learn more about Baunfire and its services, please visit https://www.baunfire.com/

About Baunfire

Baunfire is an award-winning web design and digital agency based in Silicon Valley, specializing in custom web design, development, and user experience solutions. The firm works with growth-stage and enterprise organizations to build scalable digital platforms that align brand goals with technical execution and long-term performance.

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